BOOK RELEASE - Paperback and Kindle Now Available!

Sarah Wallace (former Senator Jim DeMint intern) and I are pleased to announce the arrival of our new book! This book is a memoir and "tell all" book about the intersection of faith, public policy, and politics when running for the U.S Senate in the Republican Primary in South Carolina. This book is meant to inform, educate, motivate, and inspire "true conservatives" to create a pathway forward that resembles our Founding Fathers' vision for America.

This book was over 2 years in the making and is an expression of conservative patriot politics 101. I know that you will be blessed. Please order a copy and share the good news with friends, family, and other loved ones!