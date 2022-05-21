News

New Video with Actual 911 Recording Shows Why Kansans Must Vote 'Yes' on Pro-Life Amendment in August

Abortion 911 - Value Them Both Amendment in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. -- Kansans will have the opportunity to vote "yes" on the pro-life "Value Them Both" Amendment on August 2, 2022, that will specify there is no "right" to an abortion in the Kansas Constitution.

Operation Rescue has released a new video with permission from the Do Right PAC that features excerpts from an actual 911 call made on April 2, 2022, by Ashley Brink, the Clinic Director for Trust Women Wichita, an abortion facility that takes the lives of innocent children through 21.6 weeks of pregnancy.





The recording, obtained by Operation Rescue through a Kansas Open Records Act request, indicated that a woman was suffering from uncontrolled bleeding after an abortion and required ambulance transport to Wesley Medical Center.



This was the second call for help with an abortion-related medical emergency placed by Trust Women Wichita staff this year. On February 14, 2022, an ambulance was called for another hemorrhaging injured woman that required emergency ambulance transport.



The left-leaning judicial activists on the Kansas Supreme issued a political decision in 2019 that falsely determined the so-called "right" to an abortion is found in the state constitution, when, in fact, it is silent on the subject. The "Value Them Both" Amendment will correct that erroneous determination, and enable the legislature to make laws that better reflect the values of the people of Kansas who largely respect the sanctity of human life.



"These medical emergencies illustrate the fact that abortions are not safe, and that women are hospitalized with life-threatening abortion complications far too often in Kansas. This represents a serious public health threat," said Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue. "The 'Value Them Both' Amendment will bring back a common sense interpretation of the Constitution and return much-needed protections for women and their babies."



Operation Rescue is urging Kansans to get to the polls on August 2, 2022 and cast their "yes" vote on the "Value Them Both" Amendment.



See information about the Value Them Both Amendment as it will appear on the ballot.



Read more about the April 2, 2022 medical emergency at Trust Women Wichita.



