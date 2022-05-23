News

Nullify the WHO’s “Pandemic Treaty”

URGENT; ACT NOW: The World Health Assembly will vote on the U.S.’s amendments to the WHO’s International Health Regulations (IHR) when it convenes on May 22-28. These amendments, like the proposed pandemic treaty, will vastly expand the WHO’s power and could be used by the CDC to justify detaining American citizens. Contact your state legislators and urge them to nullify these dangerous amendments!

The World Health Organization (WHO) is negotiating a global pandemic treaty and considering dangerous amendments to its International Health Regulations (IHR) — these will further enable Covid medical tyranny while amounting to yet another step toward a one-world government. State governments can and should nullify these tyrannical schemes.

On December 1, 2021, the World Health Assembly agreed to begin “a global process to draft and negotiate” an agreement “to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”

Although we don’t know the specific details of this proposed treaty, it no doubt threatens our God-given freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.

Any “pandemic treaty” is a threat for the following reasons:

It will further erode U.S. national sovereignty, giving foreign bureaucrats greater control over domestic policy. It would also amount to yet another step toward a tyrannical one-world government.

It will further expand the WHO’s ability to dictate health policy worldwide, making it easier for the Deep State to impose its tyrannical “health” measures on the global populace.

It will enable the creation of global “health passes,” thereby restricting travel and certain activities to only those who have been vaccinated or who are in compliance with the WHO’s “health” dictates. These so-called “health passes” will further compromise individuals’ medical privacy and lay the groundwork for a biomedical security regime.

Enable “global coordinated actions” to censor those who dissent from the Deep State’s narratives — all in the name of “public health.”

American taxpayer money would likely be diverted to enable the implementation of the treaty’s dictates.

This is not the only WHO threat to liberty. Additionally, the U.S. has proposed amendments to the WHO’s International Health Regulations (IHR), which could go into effect as early as the end of 2022. These amendments would also strengthen the WHO’s ability to take unilateral actions and meddle in countries’ internal affairs, and they could lead to an expansion of the CDC’s power to detain Americans for medical reasons. These amendments, combined with the proposed pandemic treaty, constitute a massive threat to liberty by the WHO.

The Deep State, which weaponized Covid to implement its tyrannical agenda, has been pushing for a global pandemic treaty for some time already. For example, in an April 3, 2020 op-ed, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger stated that, “Addressing the necessities of the moment must ultimately be coupled with a global collaborative vision and program.” Additionally, Bill Gates has called for strengthening the WHO.

The WHO’s pandemic treaty must be stopped — and the states have a key role in doing this. Rather than sitting back and being complacent, state legislators must take bold action to nullify any WHO agreement.

Nullification is firmly grounded in the text of the U.S. Constitution. Specifically, Article VI duty bounds state legislators — along with members of Congress and judges — by their oath to “to support this Constitution.”

Nullification of the WHO’s pandemic treaty wouldn’t be the first time the states have taken such bold action. Among multiple other examples, Alabama in 2012 enacted a strong law banning the implementation of the UN’s Agenda 21 (now Agenda 2030) in the state. Multiple other state legislative chambers passed similar bans.

Contact your state legislators and urge them to enact strong legislation fully preventing the implementation and/or enforcement of the WHO’s proposed pandemic treaty, along with the proposed amendments to the WHO’s IHR. State governments have an important role in preserving liberty — we cannot afford for them to squander it.

