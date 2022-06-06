News

WHO Power Grab Stumbles

Last month, Eagle Forum reported on a recent World Health Organization (WHO) meeting. The meeting’s business included consideration concerning amendments to the WHO’s International Health Regulations.

WHAT THE AMENDMENTS WILL DO

These proposed amendments are written to strengthen the organization’s ability to unilaterally intervene in the affairs of nations merely suspected of having a “health emergency” of possible concern to other nations. If these amendments are approved, the WHO will have the power to declare an “international health emergency,” nullifying the powers of nation-states. The U.S. amendments delete a critical existing restriction in the regulations: “WHO shall consult with and attempt to obtain verification from the State Party in whose territory the event is allegedly occurring…” This enables the Director-General to declare health emergencies at will and can be used to justify ostracism and economic or financial actions against the targeted nation by other nations aligned with WHO or who wish to harm and control the accused nation.

In addition, Article 18, is an attempt to globalize our economy. The WHO has absolutely no place in domestic policy concerns, like our supply chain. In doing so, it threatens our national sovereignty.

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE MEETING

The Amendments received pushback from a handful of countries in Africa, Iran, Malaysia, and Brazil. As Reuters reported, “The African region shares the view that the process should not be fast-tracked…,” Moses Keetile, deputy permanent secretary in Botswana’s health ministry, told the assembly on Tuesday on behalf of the Africa region. Diplomats said that African objections may be a strategy to seek concessions on vaccine and drug-sharing from wealthier countries who were seen to be hoarding supplies during COVID-19.” The Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has even “spoken out publicly saying he will not hand his country’s sovereignty over to the WHO.”

Yet, despite these objections, an agreement was reached. According to Reuters, “the new proposal, yet to be formally approved by the assembly, now refers to steps to address “equity” issues,” like those expressed in the African nations’ initial objections. Additionally, “the initial changes foresee a change to Article 59 that would speed up the implementation of reforms from 24 to 12 months.”

According to Frank Gaffney and Reggie Littlejohn, the Biden Administration and the WHO declared victory despite the amendments being tabled for the time being. Gaffney calls this delay a “stay of execution” instead of a victory for America. But we were victorious in raising concerns about these amendments. Their consideration is delayed but still in play. We now have more time to educate our elected officials regarding the dangerousness of this plan.

Eagle Forum will continue to monitor the movement of the International Health Regulations and keeps you updated on any important developments.