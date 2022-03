Health

1.1 Million People Have Died in America Because of Obeying Fauci



Former Blackrock portfolio Manager Edward Dowd shows CDC data that proves the vaccine has killed many young people. Also 75% of Covid-19 hospitalizations are vaccinated in Ontario Canada!

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.