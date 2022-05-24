Political

Upcoming WHO Meeting an Attempt at Globalization & a Threat to Sovereignty

Proposed changes to the WHO’s International Health Regulations would give the WHO control over the US’s trade concerns. The WHO has no place in domestic policy concerns. It threatens our national sovereignty!



The World Health Organization or, rather, the WHO, has gained worldwide recognition for its role in attempting mitigation of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, governments around the globe were quick to adopt the WHO’s recommendations for dealing with the Coronavirus. The organization’s guidance has been confusing at best: from pushing lockdowns, to ending lockdowns, to mask shaming, to masks don’t do anything.

In addition, the WHO acted as China’s puppet, even going so far as to encourage denial of China’s role in starting the outbreak of COVID-19. In 2021, a group of 24 scientists called out the WHO for inaccuracies in a joint report with China about the origins of the pandemic.



In 2021, the WHO released a new report called the Covid19: Make it the Last Pandemic, which claims that the pandemic could have been prevented had the entity been given more global power and oversight. Throughout the report, the WHO laments that it had no real power in how the globe responded to the pandemic and its recommendations, saying, “despite the consistent messages that significant change was needed to ensure global protection against pandemic threats, the majority of recommendations were never implemented.”



Now, the WHO’s governing body, the World Health Assembly (WHA), is set to meet May 22-28, 2022 at the World Health Assembly to discuss changes to its global response to health emergencies. On January 18, 2022, the Biden Administration introduced amendments to the WHO’s International Health Regulations, without an official statement or a single press conference.

WHAT THE AMENDMENTS WILL DO

These proposed amendments are written to strengthen the organization’s ability to unilaterally intervene in the affairs of nations merely suspected of having a “health emergency” of possible concern to other nations. If these amendments are approved, the WHO will have the power to declare an “international health emergency,” nullifying the powers of nation-states. The U.S. amendments delete a critical existing restriction in the regulations: “WHO shall consult with and attempt to obtain verification from the State Party in whose territory the event is allegedly occurring…” This enables the Director-General to declare health emergencies at will and can be used to justify ostracism and economic or financial actions against the targeted nation by other nations aligned with WHO or who wish to harm and control the accused nation.

In addition, Article 18, is an attempt to globalize our economy. The WHO has absolutely no place in domestic policy concerns, like our supply chain. In doing so, it threatens our national sovereignty.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

1. Contact your Representative and Senators and make sure they know about this dangerous power grab by the WHO and the Biden Administration and urge them to DEFUND the WHO.

2. Send this email also to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

-------------------------------

Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121

Email your Representative and Senators