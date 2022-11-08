Political

Vote Pro-Life: 8 Things to Remember at the Ballot Box

The time has almost come — November 8 will mark the first Election Day in a post-Roe v. Wade America, where elected representatives are free to determine the protections that our nation will afford to babies in the womb. To create a culture of life in the United States where all humans receive their God-given rights, voters must use this opportunity to cast their ballot in favor of candidates and policies that will protect the unborn.

Here are eight reminders to consider as you prepare for Election Day:

It is your civic duty to vote — even when the choice is difficult. Every candidate on every ballot Tuesday is a flawed, sinful human being who has made and will continue to make mistakes. It is important to choose a candidate based on their policy rather than their personality. Sometimes, this means making the difficult choice to vote for a candidate who will protect the unborn, even if you dislike other facets of his or her character.

Laws meant to protect some unborn lives are not at odds with the goal of protecting every unborn life. A candidate who supports a 15- or 6-week protection for the unborn is not necessarily opposed to protecting life at conception. The goal of abolishing abortion is not at odds with the goal of making realistic progress along the way with intermediate laws to protect life.

It is better to vote for a somewhat pro-life candidate than to allow a radically pro-abortion candidate to win. When there is not a candidate available whose policy stance is to protect every unborn life beginning at conception, a pro-life voter is still obligated to cast their ballot for the most pro-life candidate available. Voting for such a candidate may not save every unborn life — but failing to vote for the most pro-life candidate may prevent any unborn lives from being saved.

A candidate’s stance on life is a foundational issue that demonstrates everything that you need to know about his or her character. If a candidate is weak when it comes to defending the defenseless, there’s no doubt that the candidate’s advocacy for others will soon crumble as well. Voting pro-life means selecting the candidate who will protect all humans — born and unborn.

The Democratic party platform supports abortion until the moment of birth. Throughout the campaign cycle, Democratic candidates have failed to name any protections for the unborn that they support. A candidate who values life so little that they support a child being aborted even on their birthday is categorically radical.

Life is literally on the ballot in the states of California, Michigan, Kentucky, Montana, and Vermont. The wording of ballot referendums can confuse voters and intimidate them out of voting their values. It is essential to do your research on the ballot referendum in your state to ensure that you can confidently vote your pro-life values.

“Reproductive freedom” (and any other euphemism found in a ballot referendum) will be interpreted as broadly as possible just as “health” in Doe v. Bolton was interpreted to mean abortion for any reason. The messaging of the abortion industry and its political supporters is always intended to manipulate the goodwill of women and men who care about them. To Democrats, “reproductive freedom” means ending the life of an unborn baby for any reason, at any point in pregnancy.

Over 60 million unborn children have been killed in the United States due to abortion on demand through birth. When we cast our ballot for life, we cast a ballot for the 60 million human lives whose voices were silenced by abortion.

The freedom and ability to vote one’s values is an awesome responsibility. In elections such as this one, which carry the weighty significance of life and death for countless unborn children, it is more vital than ever to put on the full armor of God and prepare to do battle for those who cannot fight for themselves.

---------------------

Joy Stockbauer is a policy analyst for the Center for Human Dignity at Family Research Council.