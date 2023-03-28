Political

Hunter Biden Had Spy Inside FBI, Memo Details Payments to Biden Mafia

Hunter Biden had a spy inside the FBI who tipped off his Chinese business partners about investigations into their shady if not illegal activities, and the Israeli man who knows the story about the renegade G-man — or woman — is in jail.

Gal Luft, once a lieutenant colonel in the Israeli army with connections to U.S. and Chinese intelligence, the New York Post has reported, says U.S. authorities arrested him because he wants to reveal yet another aspect of Hunter Biden’s global influence-peddling and get-rich-quick schemes.

And last week, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability divulged just how Chinese money wound up in the Biden Mafia’s coffers. Indeed, the committee revealed someone who was, until now, apparently a silent beneficiary of the outfit’s planetary grift: Hallie Biden, Joe Biden’s daughter-in-law. She was the late Beau Biden’s wife who took up with Hunter for a few years.

With the Bidens, it’s all in the family.

“One Eye”

But that family is facing big trouble now that Republicans control the U.S. House of Representatives. They’ll investigate the Bidens’ deep ties to Chinese Reds. That will, undoubtedly, include Luft’s claims.

“Hunter Biden had an FBI mole named ‘One-Eye’ who tipped off his Chinese business partners that they were under investigation, according to an Israeli energy expert arrested in Cyprus last month on gunrunning charges,” the Post’s Miranda Devine reported:

The House Oversight Committee is investigating the explosive claims by Dr. Gal Luft, a former Israel Defense Forces lieutenant colonel with deep intelligence ties in Washington and Beijing, who says he was arrested to stop him from revealing what he knows about the Biden family and FBI corruption — details he told the Department of Justice in 2019, which he says it ignored.

That would be no surprise, given that the pro-Biden DOJ was deeply involved, as was its FBI subsidiary, in the plot to overthrow President Trump by misusing the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

“I’ve been arrested in Cyprus on a politically motivated extradition request by the U.S. The U.S., claiming I’m an arms dealer,” Luft said. “It would be funny if it weren’t tragic. I’ve never been an arms dealer. DOJ is trying to bury me to protect Joe, Jim, and Hunter Biden.”

Luft’s attorney, Robert Henoch, explained that Luft tried to inform authorities that China’s state-controlled energy combine, CEFC, paid $100,000 monthly, along with another $65,000 to Joe’s brother, Jim, to get FBI connections. CEFC also paid “to use the Biden name to promote China’s Belt and Road Initiative around the world.”

CEFC turned up in the email in which Joe Biden is identified as the “big guy” who would receive 10 percent of Hunter’s business deals with the company.

“Luft learned about the scheme through his own relationship with Hunter’s Chinese business partners, Patrick Ho and Ye Jianming, the chairman of CEFC,” Devine continued:

From 2015 to 2018, Luft organized international energy conferences in partnership with Ho’s think tank, the nonprofit China Energy Fund Committee (CEFC-USA), a front organization for Ye’s CEFC. Ye confided to Luft that Hunter had an informant in the FBI “or formerly of the bureau, extremely well placed, who they paid lots of money to [provide] sealed law enforcement information,” says Henoch. The FBI mole was called “One-Eye.” Soon after that tipoff, Ye offered Hunter $1 million to be his “private counsel” and flew to China, leaving his wife, daughter, son, mother, and nanny in his $50 million penthouse at 15 Central Park West. Ho was arrested and convicted here after “prosecutors placed the spotlight in his case on China’s use of foreign bribery to win contracts for its Belt and Road Initiative.”

Ho is important because CEFC paid Hunter $1 million to represent him, which “entailed contacting his FBI sources on Ho’s behalf and engaging another attorney to do the legal work, according to emails on his laptop.”

Starting in August 2017, CEFC began 14 months of payments to Hunter and Jim Bide that totaled $4.9 million.

That’s nice work if you can get it. And you can if you’re the president’s little boy, even if you are a raging drug and sex addict who plays with guns and Russian prostitutes.

Committee Memo

But forget that Hunter could have given Hallie Biden AIDS.

Last week, the House Committee’s Comer released a memo that reveals more of the money trail from Beijing to Biden Central.

Among the highlights in that report:

“From 2015 through 2017, Biden family members and their companies received over $1.3 million in payments from Rob Walker related accounts.” Walker was one of Hunter Biden’s business partners and involved in the failed CEFC scam that would have provided a bundle of cash to Joe.

Hallie Biden received $35,000.

After a Chinese company, State Energy HK Limited, wired $3 million to one of the Walker-connected accounts, the Biden Mafia collected about $1,065,692. “From the bank records, it appears that the Biden family received approximately one-third of the money obtained from the China wire,” the memo says.

“It is unclear what services were provided to obtain this exorbitant amount of money,” Comer told the Post.

That is not surprising. Hunter Biden had no services to offer because he knows nothing about the energy business. Despite that, he somehow raked in millions working in the complex field.

R. Cort Kirkwood is a long-time contributor to The New American and a former newspaper editor.