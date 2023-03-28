Political

Florida Resigns from ERIC – Cause for Celebration or for a Closer Look?

Monday, March 6, Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd announced that Florida was resigning from ERIC, the phantom address storage system. Just one week before, he had told some of the state’s citizens who had proven ERIC’s foibles to Tallahassee – that they should “just forget it”, that Florida was “never going to get out of ERIC”. Across the state, in a number of counties, there had been a rising movement to hold county Supervisors of Election responsible for the bad addresses on the rolls, and to get out of ERIC. However, Tallahassee still loved ERIC, and they made that clear.

Why the sudden change? Did state officials get the message?

LOL, as they say. Suuuure. We scared the pants off of them –only in our dreams.

Remember, ERIC is a Leftist-designed and built system of artificial intelligence which gathers all data on every state resident. Addresses proven bad by the USPS were stored there along with the addresses of legitimate registered voters. At the end of January, it was proven by the citizens’ group, that there were 885,000 undeliverable addresses on the Florida rolls in every county. That was when Cord Byrd had assured them that Tallahassee “loves ERIC”, “we just use it a little differently”. To weeks later, they changed their minds? I’m thinking not.

Then, something else suspicious occurred. On the same day as Florida had announced the end of their love affair with ERIC, West Virginia’s and Missouri’s Secretaries of State announced their states were resigning as well. My radar went up. No amount of pressure from citizen groups, or articles on the internet was going to cause three states’ simultaneous withdrawals. The resignations from ERIC were not what they seem at first glance.

Here is what I suspect.

The annual meeting of all of our secretaries of state occurred in DC in mid-February. I believe that it is quite possible that the group agreed on a new approach to replace or sanitize the ERIC system, and the unexpected announcements were a part of that. Makes sense, if you consider the NASS agenda and speakers, detailed below.

The National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) met for their annual meeting in DC on February 15-18, 2023. Most of the sessions had to do with the election process, including open meetings with the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council (EIS/GCC). The afternoon of the first day was filled with closed sessions. The next day opened with the Cybersecurity Committee chairs, Ardoin of LA, and Way of NJ. The Elections Committee met next, chaired by the NM SOS, Toulouse-Oliver who was just caught using illegal auditing systems, and Pate, SOS of IA. The International Relations Committee was addressed by a delegation from Israel, the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), the working arm of the Globalists.

NASS members also heard about cyber threats from abroad, voting guidelines and systems, and the “new” equipment, how to depreciate the cost of the old stuff, and “test lab misinformation”. (Another “radar-up” moment ) A special session by the BBB on marketplace transparency was included.

Now, about those addressing the session attendees. The federal government agency EIS/GCC is, in its very existence, an unconstitutional interference in states’ rights, one of many today voted into law some years go.

Also, the Secretaries heard form the Council on Foreign Relations, part of the shadowy network behind the real Deep State. Of all the speakers, this is the group that is the most dangerous and the one which had no business in the States’control of elections and election integrity.

To further understand the CFR, note what a late mentor of Bill Clinton’s, Carroll Quigley, wrote, in his book, Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in Our Time:

“The powers of financial capitalism have another far-reaching aim . . . to create a world system of financial control in private hands, able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the whole world.” Read that again. It is coming to pass right under our noses.

As a committed Leftist, Quigley of course said that he had no objections to it, and went so far as to ridicule the concept of a two- party system controlling the directions of a nation.

Clinton’s mentor, Quigley, had been very close to the inner workings of the Deep State for years. He knew the CFR to be the real Deep State power behind the Deep State we refer to today. His book is very revealing.

All the details above, while seeming possibly irrelevant, do provide us with insight into the minds of those assembled at NASS 2023. All the pieces of information demonstrate how our SOS’s were engaged when they were together and to whom they were listening, just before the sudden ERIC withdrawals.

I believe that the three abrupt resignations indicate a change of direction in the federal interference in and management of our voter rolls; it may well have called for a few “big splash” resignations from ostensibly “red” states to show to us. You know, the “bright shiny object” trick. Of the three recent states announcing their quitting ERIC, Ashcroft of MO is described by his patriot-citizens as a Uniparty RINO. The SOS of WV, Mac Warner is already a declared candidate for Governor of WV in 2024, and the Florida Secretary of State “loves ERIC”. Each of these three may well have gone along with the idea of saving the ERIC system for future use under a different name or address, while gaslighting America. See where I’m going here?

The real concern is where and how ERIC will pop up again. Will its mission be disbursed among several federal agencies, or will something new take its place? Perhaps there will be an “ELIA” (Election Liars Interface Assn), or some such, which will do the job of keeping phantoms on the rolls.

We have got to stay with this, and keep a watch on election fraud systems. Stolen elections have not gone away, I guarantee you.

They are far too valuable to those who would never win any other way, and far too dangerous for us to ignore. Our lives are at stake.

Kat Stansell is the Grassroots Outreach Director for the American Policy Center. A native of Cincinnati Ohio, and graduate of Denison University, Kat served the Village of Mettawa, IL, as treasurer and chair of the Planning Commission, where she got a good look at the process of civic vs. corporate interaction. She has been a local activist, working for several candidates and organizations. She has also written for newspapers and websites, and organized events highlighting issues of the day.