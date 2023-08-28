Community

Blood Donations Needed Now!

OneBlood Urges Proactive Blood Donations in Advance of Idalia

(Orlando, Florida, August 28, 2023) There is an urgent call for additional blood donations BEFORE Idalia arrives. While all blood types are needed there is an increased need for O Negative and O Positive blood, as well as platelet donations.

“Hurricanes and tropical systems often disrupt blood collections for several days. The most critical time for blood donations is prior to any storm or hurricane in order to sustain the blood supply during and immediately after the event,” said Susan Forbes, OneBlood’s senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations.

OneBlood encourages all eligible donors to make blood donation part of their storm preparations and visit a donor center or Big Red Bus as soon as possible. For a list of OneBlood locations visit www.oneblood.org.

