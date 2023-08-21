Political

'Impeach Robert L. Peters': Congressman, Perkins Agree It's Time for Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Deepening the ongoing presidential corruption scandal, emails obtained from the federal government show that then-Vice President Joe Biden maintained email addresses under numerous false names, including “Robert L. Peters,” which interacted with Hunter Biden about Ukraine and presidential appointments. The documents come to light as congressional Republicans edge closer to holding impeachment hearings — a step a leading congressman calls “long past” due and which a conservative leader says pro-family advocates should strongly support.

As vice president, Joe Biden operated under several aliases, including “Robert L. Peters,” “Robin Ware,” and “JWB ware” [sic].

Senators Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) first raised Biden’s use of the email addresses “This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ,” “This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ,” and “This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ” in July 2021. They asked whether the personal email use had been intended to evade public scrutiny. They called on the federal government to investigate whether Biden had “satisfied federal record-keeping and archival requirements,” “whether now-President Biden has continued the use of non-government email for official business,” and “whether he has continued to provide government information to his family members, including Hunter Biden.”

The issue roared back into the spotlight as House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) placed the email in context of Joe and Hunter Biden receiving at least $20 million from foreign sources in a years-long operation that sold out American interests to the highest bidder.

As the National Archives released records of the Obama administration, among the records researchers found was an email concerning Ukraine sent to a Biden alias and his son, Hunter, as his son sat on the board of Burisma Holdings Ltd. A staffer in the Office of Vice President, Joe Flynn, wrote in an email dated May 26, 2016: “Boss—8:45am prep for 9am phone call with [then-Ukrainian President Petro] Poroshenko.” Poroshenko copied Hunter Biden’s email address at Rosemont Seneca Partners (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ), one of at least 20 shell companies the Bidens set up to funnel foreign funds.

At the time, Hunter Biden received $83,333 a month from Burisma, which desperately sought relief from an investigation launched by Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin. In December 2016, Biden would confront Poroshenko, leveraging $1 billion in U.S. aid to demand — and receive — Shokin’s ouster.

Comer wants to know “why the then-Vice President’s son, Hunter Biden — and only Hunter Biden — was copied on this email to then-Vice President Biden.” To find out, he has demanded the “complete, unredacted versions of all documents” associated with Joe Biden’s three known pseudonyms, as well as all communications with Hunter and two of his business associates: Devon Archer and Eric Schwerin.

Comer addressed his request to Colleen Shogan, the archivist at the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), who stood accused of lying to Congress under oath during her confirmation hearings by Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).

Another email from Hunter Biden to one of Biden’s aliases showed the vice president discussing filling positions in the Treasury Department in June 2014. “Before you fill the positions, pls talk to me,” Hunter Biden wrote his father.

The vice president responded, “Call me right away, Dad.”

“Impeach Robert Peters!” declared conservative Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.).

The accumulated weight of the evidence led Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) to file four articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden. “The Biden family got over $20 million from Ukraine, Russia, [and] the Chinese Communist Party,” said Steube. The Oversight committee’s incomplete probe of the financial records show the Bidens received funds from Romania and Kazakhstan, as well. That “coupled with the testimony we heard from Devon Archer, from Tony Bobulinski, from the IRS whistleblowers” constituted “an incredible amount of evidence of crimes that have been committed,” Steube said. “And I couldn’t just stand back and allow this to continue.”

“I hope that Jim Jordan and the Judiciary Committee, when we get back in September, will start the impeachment inquiry process,” Steube told his former colleague Jody Hice on “Washington Watch.”

Steube said the Biden family grift began long ago with Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden, who “would sell the access to the office” by promising “access to — this is exactly his quote — ‘the highest levels of government.’” He detailed the reasons for his impeachment — abuse of power, obstruction of justice, fraud, and financial involvement in drug trafficking and prostitution — with Hice, walking through evidence of each charge.

“The obstruction of justice charges are based on the IRS whistleblower’s testimony of being in these meetings with DOJ officials that wouldn’t allow for subpoenas to go out for Joe Biden, for warrants to be issued in Hunter Biden’s name, for them to go anywhere near Joe Biden based on the evidence that they had to execute search warrants in Hunter Biden’s residence because it was owned by Joe Biden,” he said,

Biden “repeatedly said he was not a part of his son’s business dealings,” said Family Research Council president Tony Perkins on the same program. “Well, now we know [who] The Big Guy was.”

On the last charge, which has gotten the least amount of media coverage, Steube noted, “We have evidence now and Comer released this that there were bank accounts that were shared between Hunter Biden and Joe Biden and Joe Biden sending $5,000 for prostitution, for drug abuse for all of this. And if you and I were sending money to each other to engage in a criminal act, then obviously we both could be criminally liable for that.”

Biden’s corruption and suppression of free speech “alone would be enough for the House to proceed” with impeachment hearings, Perkins stated.

Biden committed “a very, very serious offense” by censoring those who raised questions about the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine or the integrity of the 2020 presidential election, said Perkins. “And we now know that a lot of the things that people were saying were, in fact, true.”

Rather than fix corruption in their own ranks, said Steube, Democrats have targeted President Donald Trump with numerous indictments on shaky grounds, because they know he “can beat Joe Biden next November.”

Perkins said he hopes Biden’s personal corruption will become a major issue in the 2024 presidential election. Democrats, he said, have launched “over 50 investigations into President Trump that delivered nothing. And they’re continuing to go after him with these series of indictments.”

“The American people need to know all of the facts. And we support the Republicans in the House in doing just that. That’s what they’re doing. We’re just saying keep at it,” said Perkins.