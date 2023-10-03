Political

A Victory for Conservative Republican Women within the NFRW

The National Federation of Republican Women (NFRW) is the national women's wing of the Republican Party. It was established in 1938 and has tens of thousands of active members. Its leadership has been moderately Republican from mostly blue states for years now. And the recently proposed slate was more of the same. The slated President has one or more transgender women in her organization!

During its 42nd Biennial Convention in Oklahoma City and in a great show of solidarity, four conservative red-state women WON FROM the FLOOR. It has been said that this has never happened before. The current 4th Vice President Julie Harris of Springdale, Arkansas was elected as president for the 2024-2025 term. She will succeed NFRW President Eileen Sobjack of Washington, who is serving as president during the 2022-2023 biennium.

Harris, who will start her presidency this coming January, gratefully said, “The NFRW has an unwavering commitment to Republican values, as affirmed by our convention’s vote in support of our organization continuing its 85-year history as a women’s only organization.”

That being said, a resolution was passed (which should lead to bylaws) that clearly defines their membership as limited to “biological” women.

It was reported that this resolution was originally not allowed to be presented and it took parliamentary gymnastics and strong pushback to get it to the floor.

Members are considering this a new day in the NFRW and plan to enjoy their victory and request prayer for the new leadership. For the first time in many years, many women are hopeful regarding their parent organization and its coming 2024-2025 term in fighting for women’s rights and reclaiming the White House, securing a majority in both the US House and Senate.

Harris concludes, “With millions of volunteer hours that we consistently put into each election cycle, we are ready to roll up our sleeves and get Republicans elected.”