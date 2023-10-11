Political

Parents Take Child's Protection Into Their Own Hands with Online Martial Arts

ST. LOUIS -- Parents no longer need to outsource self-defense training for their children. They can teach it themselves using an online martial arts resource called The Great Flip.

"Not everyone is ready for the big martial arts experience and expense," says Jody Token, The Great Flip, creator and coach.

"I developed The Great Flip to teach my daughters self-defense skills and increase their confidence. I believe everyone can teach and learn self-defense skills using my online videos and lesson plans," says Token.

Token, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt practitioner and instructor, says jiu-jitsu is the preferred martial art when it comes to its application to self-defense. Jiu-jitsu is a martial arts grappling sport focused on ground techniques. More than 80 percent of self-defense altercations end on the ground.

Parents subscribe to The Great Flip and gain access to more than 60 technique videos, downloadable lesson plans and a certificate of completion. Token is the author of "My Anti-Bully Handbook" for tween and teen girls which comes in an ebook or printed format.

Token adds her unique "faith over fear" Christian worldview to complete a child's empowerment experience. The Great Flip is an American Heritage Girls national program alliance. Token is a contributing writer for True Girl, a ministry of Dannah Greah.

The Great Flip is a preferred homeschool resource.

Schedule Coach Jody Token for an interview and feature her in your media and podcast. Contact her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

-------------------

SOURCE The Great Flip