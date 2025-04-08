Political

Protecting Your Property: Greenville County’s FraudSleuth Alert System

Property fraud, often referred to as “land fraud,” involves the unauthorized alteration or filing of property records, such as deeds or mortgages, for personal gain. This type of fraud can lead to significant financial loss and legal complications for property owners.

To combat this, the Greenville County Register of Deeds offers FraudSleuth, a proactive alert system designed to notify citizens of any recorded activity associated with their names. By enrolling in this free service, residents can receive timely email notifications whenever a document is recorded under the specified name(s), enabling prompt detection and response to potential fraudulent activities.

How to Enroll in FraudSleuth:

1. Access the Service: Visit the Greenville County Register of Deeds website and navigate to the FraudSleuth section OR click HERE

2. Accept Terms: Click on the “I Accept” button to proceed to the search page.

3. Set Up Alerts: Follow the on-screen instructions to set up personalized alerts by entering the name(s) you wish to monitor.

Here is a graphic with more detailed instructions:

Regular monitoring of property records is crucial in safeguarding against land fraud. The Register of Deeds’ website provides up-to-date information, allowing property owners to verify the legitimacy of any transactions associated with their property.

National Fraud Awareness Initiatives:

Outside of Land Fraud Prevention Day,” various national initiatives aim to raise awareness about different types of fraud. For instance, the Social Security Administration observes “Slam the Scam” Day during National Consumer Protection Week, focusing on educating the public about government imposter scams.

Staying informed and utilizing available tools like FraudSleuth are essential steps in protecting your property and personal information from fraudulent activities.