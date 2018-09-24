Political

Gov. Henry McMaster, UnitedHealth Group Celebrate $500,000 Donation to the One SC Fund

One SC Fund Accepting Donations for Hurricane Florence Relief

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster was joined today by UnitedHealth Group executives and Joanne Turnquist of the Central Carolina Community Foundation to celebrate UnitedHealth Group’s $500,000 donation to the One SC Fund. With no fees collected, 100% of donations to the fund will go directly to helping South Carolinians recover from the effects of Hurricane Florence.

"This is the worst of times for many of our friends and families in the Pee Dee, so it's always wonderful when people and companies like the UnitedHealth Group come forward to help," said Gov. Henry McMaster.

“We're deeply concerned about the impact to South Carolina, and we are committed to helping rebuild the state,” said Garland Scott, CEO of UnitedHealthcare of the Carolinas and Georgia. “We hope other individuals and businesses will consider donating to the One SC Fund and the rebuilding process. I really want to thank the leadership of Governor McMaster and the whole team that is working so hard on behalf of South Carolinians.”

The One SC Fund was created by former Governor Nikki Haley in the aftermath of the historic flooding of 2015 and has helped with the recovery with Hurricane Matthew and now Hurricane Florence.

Since November of 2015, the One SC Fund has distributed over $3.4 million and has provided food and clothing to over 19,600 people and has helped 1633 families return home.

How to give to One SC:

Online donations can be made with a credit card at www.OneSCFund.org.

Donors can also mail a check to the Central Carolina Community Foundation One SC Fund to 2711 Middleburg Drive, Suite 213, Columbia, S.C. 29204

With any questions, you can email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 803-254-5601.