Political

America First Action Announces $1.5 Million Investment in NV-03 Congressional Race

America First Action today announced that it will invest $1.5 million in advertising to support Danny Tarkanian's race in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District. America First Action is the primary super PAC dedicated to electing federal candidates in support of the Trump-Pence agenda.

"As President Trump heads to Las Vegas tomorrow for what is sure to be an exciting rally in support of GOP candidates in Nevada, America First Action is pleased to be able to announce its support for Danny Tarkanian in NV-03, one of the top pickup opportunities for Republicans in the country," said Erin Montgomery, communications director for America First Action.

The announcement comes on the heels of a $12.5 million investment by both America First Action and America First Policies (the PAC’s affiliated nonprofit) in 12 midterm races—10 House races and 2 Senate races.

To read more, see the story in The Nevada Independent.