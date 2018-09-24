Political

Gov. Henry McMaster Suspends Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson

Governor Appoints S.C. Deputy Attorney General to Serve as Solicitor

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today suspended Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson following his indictment, and has appointed Deputy Attorney General Heather Weiss to serve in his place.

A copy of the governor’s executive order can be found here.

Weiss currently serves as Deputy Attorney General in charge of the Criminal Division in the S.C. Attorney General’s office, serving as a prosecutor in the office since 2011.

Previously, Weiss served as an Assistant Solicitor for the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s office following her graduation from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1999.