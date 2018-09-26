Political

U.S. Department of Transportation Announces $11 Million in Grants to Modernize and Improve South Carolina's Bus Infrastructure

WASHINGTON – U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced today that the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) will award $366.2 million in grants to improve the safety and reliability of America’s bus systems and enhance mobility for transit riders. A total of 107 projects in 50 states and territories will receive funding from FTA’s Buses and Bus Facilities Infrastructure Investment Program. A list of the selected projects is available online.

“These grants will help rebuild and modernize bus systems across the country for greater safety,” said Secretary Chao.

The funding supports projects to replace, rehabilitate, and purchase buses and related equipment, as well as projects to purchase, rehabilitate, and construct bus-related facilities

“Bus transportation is the most widely available form of public transportation across the country,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These grants are a significant step in achieving the Administration’s goal of rebuilding our nation’s transportation infrastructure.”

Among the projects selected to receive funding:

WeGo Public Transit in Nashville, Tennessee will receive funding to replace buses throughout its fleet.

The City of Las Cruces, New Mexico will receive funding to construct a new transit maintenance and operations center.

The Northern Cheyenne Tribe of the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation in Montana will receive funding to construct a new transit facility to provide a passenger waiting area, transit storage and maintenance.

Demand for FTA’s Buses and Bus Facilities Infrastructure Investment Program far exceeded available funds, as FTA received applications for 339 eligible projects totaling approximately $2 billion in funding requests, from a total of 255 applicants in 51 states and territories. Project proposals were evaluated based on criteria outlined in the Notice of Funding Opportunity. The selected projects will receive fiscal year 2018 funds. More information about the program is available in this video.

Federal public transportation law (49 USC § 5339(b)), as amended by the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act, authorizes FTA’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Infrastructure Investment Program through FY2020.

In Fiscal Year 2018, FTA has awarded more than $15 billion in funding through both formula and competitive grant programs to support public transportation.