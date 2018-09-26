Political

Trump Administration Cancels FDA Contract to Purchase Aborted Baby Body Parts

We should celebrate this victory & use it to push for more, substantial changes in defense of the Right to Life.

St. Louis, MO: The Trump Administration this week canceled a Food and Drug Administration contract after they determined it didn't include "appropriate protections" for fetal tissue procurement. The agency said in a statement that it has “initiated a comprehensive review" of all research that involves fetal tissue.

"This is a small step that should be celebrated, to be sure, but also used as a launch pad for greater change," said Phyllis Schlafly Eagles President Ed Martin. "Congress has failed to succeed in following the will of the American people. Federal money must be stripped from any and all contracts and organizations that support the predatory abortion industry. Planned Parenthood, in particular, stands as an example of Congress's inability to act on the will of voters.

"We applaud the Trump Executive Branch for this move and we encourage them to lead the way in cutting off those organizations who would violate the most basic human right for their own profits. Congress must find their courage and carry on as well, starting with the with defunding of Planned Parenthood. Act now."

The full Health and Human Services statement on this contract cancelation can be found here.