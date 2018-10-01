Political

Duncan on Passage of Tax Reform 2.0

Washington, D.C. – Today, Congressman Jeff Duncan (SC-03) praised the passage of the Tax Reform 2.0 bill in the House of Representatives:

“Our economy has been on fire since the passage of historic tax cuts last year, and it’s just getting started. Americans have been seeing more money in their pockets, bonuses, improved benefits, and enhanced retirement packages as companies have more flexibility to invest in their employees. We have seen companies bring back wealth from overseas, create jobs, and invest in employees like never before.

“I have been calling for legislation to make these middle class tax cuts permanent right from the start, so it’s exciting to see yet another promise made to the American people. We need the Senate to act on this legislation quickly so that middle class tax cuts stay here for good!

“Let’s keep Making America Great Again!”