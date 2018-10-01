Political

Lesbian 'Marriage' Promoted on the USA Olympic Committee Website: USA Hockey Gold Medalist and Canadian Medalist

MADISON, Wis. -- At the USA Olympic Committee's Team USA website, they have a story about USA Olympic hockey gold medalist Meghan Duggan 'marrying' Gillian Apps, who played hockey for Team Canada.

Duggan was captain for Team USA at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang. The U.S. women's team defeated Canada to win its second gold medal ever.

Duggan has also helped Team USA win two Olympic silver medals, seven world titles, and six Four Nations Cups. Apps played for Team Canada at three Olympic Winter Games, playing against Duggan at the Olympics in Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014.

In October 2013, the USA Olympic Committee passed LGBT non-discrimination policies. Then in December 2014, the International Olympic Committee passed Principle 6, promoting sexual orientation for the first time.

"The USA Olympic Committee continues to treat homosexuality as normal behavior," states 4 Winds USA President Steve McConkey. "We have fought the LGBT takeover of sports since 2003. As a Christian, we are to speak the truth regardless of how innocent sin looks. Two women can never be married."

McConkey is the founder and president of 4 Winds USA, a ministry standing up for Christian athletes. In 2003, McConkey started fighting the International Olympic Committee for allowing transgenders in the Olympics. He was the only one who stood against this publicly.

From there, the LGBT movement spread rapidly to state high school teams, the NCAA, NFL, NBA, MLB, and the military. Steve has fought this LGBT agenda every step of the way.

Steve McConkey is the president of 4 WINDS USA, a ministry that stands up for Christian athletes. He has a Master of Public Health from Western Kentucky University with honors and a BS-Public Health from Minnesota State University, Mankato with honors. Steve and his wife started in world-class track and field ministries in 1981 and began standing up for all athletes in 2014.