Political

Good News: HHS Says No to Fresh Fetal Tissue

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that they have terminated a contract with fetal procurement company, Advanced Bioscience Resources, Inc. In June of this year, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) signed a contract with them for research into creating mice with human immune systems. The contract used disturbing language, such as the acquiring “fresh” fetal tissue. They promised to use the “highest ethical standards”, however, there is nothing ethical about experimenting with baby body parts.

Three years ago, the Center for Medical Progress released a series of undercover videos that exposed the horror of fetal tissue procurement. Congress then formed the House Select Panel for Infant Lives which found evidence of illegal activity among fetal tissue procurement. Advanced Bioscience Resources was one of the companies that participated in this illegal activity.

Eagle Forum joined a letter with 47 pro-life groups earlier this month to urge HHS Secretary, Alex Azar, for this change. The letter also brought awareness to the same practices of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). NIH spent $98 million in 2017 and is projected $103 million in 2018 on fetal tissue research. These facts were so outrageous that 85 House members followed our letter with their own to FDA commissioner, Scott Gottlieb.

HHS is also looking into alternative research methods to fetal tissue procurement and has promised a review of all acquisitions. Congress also had the opportunity to rectify this problem in the FY19 spending bill, however, they refused to allow the language to remain after the bill went to Conference.

We applaud HHS for terminating this contract, however, we urge them to continue this process. There is so much more that can be done to eliminate this horrific practice.