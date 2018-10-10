Political

Robert Mueller is Named in the Criminal Complaint

ATHENS, Tenn. -- Walter Francis Fitzpatrick, III, U.S. Navy Retired, USNA Class of 1975, submits the following and is available for comment:

The complaint was made to Special Agent Mark Irwin, member of the East Tennessee Joint Terrorist Task Force, on the afternoon of 5 April 2018. The ETJTTF is vested with joint federal and state jurisdiction, populated by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) special agents.

Mueller's perjured affidavit was hand delivered to Special Agent Irwin along with additional, credible and damaging proof going Mueller's manufactured terrorism and allied, expansive criminal activity continuing to this day.

The catalog of Mueller's criminal expedition, in complete cooperation with Mueller's "law enforcement partners" was clearly stated. The same long list of outrageous outlawry is already made available, publicly, and separately.

Click to view the result of numerous attempts to obtain a status since 5 April 2018.