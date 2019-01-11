Political

Setting Fake News Straight on the Panama Canal

Ed Martin corrects media "blame-all" hit piece on the President.

St. Louis, MO: Phyllis Schlafly Eagles President responded with a letter to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch this week, correcting an editorial board piece looking to lay the failures of Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton at the feet of Donald Trump. They wrote on January 7 that Donald Trump's lax foreign policy is allowing China to take over the Panama Canal and the rest of Central America.

"The Post-Dispatch is spot on with the China problem, but they're off by about 20 years on the timing," said Ed Martin, president of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles. "It's quite hard to blame Donald Trump for things that happened in 1997 and 1998 - when the Clinton Administration turned a blind eye toward China's power moves. The fake news media will stop at nothing to blame Donald Trump for something. Facts, figures, and history won't be tolerated! I am happy to write back and set the record straight. I am also happy they chose to publish my letter. Phyllis Schlafly had the facts on Panama 20 years ago."

