RNC Statement on 2020 Democrats in Charleston

As you cover the multitude of 2020 Democrats in Charleston today for the Black Economic Alliance forum, it’s important to note the massive results President Trump has achieved for the African American community, all while 2020 Democrats continue to try and cover up their own past policies and records.
Here's a brief snapshot of President Trump’s results:
- In May of 2018, African American unemployment hit a record low, and has been at or remained below 7% for the past 15 months.
- Opportunity Zones created by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will create jobs and spur investment into disadvantaged communities that represent as many as 1.4 million minority households.
- President Trump led a successful bipartisan push for criminal justice reform that included easing sentences for nonviolent crimes and allowing those sentenced under racially motivated mandatory minimums to have their sentences re-evaluated.
- The Trump Administration has fought for a federal tax credit on donations that fund scholarships to private schools, a proposal supported by 64% of African Americans.
- President Trump has made HBCU’s a priority, including appropriating more money to HBCUs in one year than any other president and fulfilling long-ignored requests from the African American community to establish a Presidential Board of Advisors on HBCUs.
- South Carolina hasadded 86,500 jobs under President Trump, an average of 3,327 per month.
- The average tax cut in South Carolina from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was $1,341.00.
Meanwhile, many 2020 Democrats and the DNC have to defend a flawed record with the African American community:
- Over the past years, the Democratic National Committee has been criticized for disenfranchising African American party members through their superdelegate reform and taking their African American supporters for granted.
- 2020 Presidential Candidate, Senator Cory Booker oversaw a Newark Police Department that was widely criticized for discriminatory practices and civil rights violations.
- 2020 Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg has been criticized for his poor relationship with the South Bend African American community and low popularity among potential African-American constituents.
- During the 1970's and 1980's, 2020 Presidential Candidate Joe Biden strongly opposed both the integration of schools and especially integrated busing and went as far as introducing several antibusing bills.
“African Americans continue to thrive under the policies being championed by President Trump’s administration. While 2020 Democrats spend their weekend arguing over who has moved furthest to the left, President Trump will continue to deliver on a record of supporting HBCUs, creating economic prosperity, passing criminal justice reform and lowering taxes." -RNC Spokesperson Joe Jackson
Read more from RNC Research here.