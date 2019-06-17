Political

RNC Statement on 2020 Democrats in Charleston

As you cover the multitude of 2020 Democrats in Charleston today for the Black Economic Alliance forum, it’s important to note the massive results President Trump has achieved for the African American community, all while 2020 Democrats continue to try and cover up their own past policies and records.

Here's a brief snapshot of President Trump’s results:

Meanwhile, many 2020 Democrats and the DNC have to defend a flawed record with the African American community:

Over the past years, the Democratic National Committee has been criticized for disenfranchising African American party members through their superdelegate reform and taking their African American supporters for granted.

2020 Presidential Candidate, Senator Cory Booker oversaw a Newark Police Department that was widely criticized for discriminatory practices and civil rights violations.

2020 Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg has been criticized for his poor relationship with the South Bend African American community and low popularity among potential African-American constituents.

During the 1970's and 1980's, 2020 Presidential Candidate Joe Biden strongly opposed both the integration of schools and especially integrated busing and went as far as introducing several antibusing bills.

“African Americans continue to thrive under the policies being championed by President Trump’s administration. While 2020 Democrats spend their weekend arguing over who has moved furthest to the left, President Trump will continue to deliver on a record of supporting HBCUs, creating economic prosperity, passing criminal justice reform and lowering taxes." -RNC Spokesperson Joe Jackson

