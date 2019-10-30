Political

Ask Your Representative and Senator to Support Transparency

It is abundantly clear that this march toward impeachment is nothing more than a partisan coup to overturn the 2016 election and prevent voters from deciding for themselves whether to reelect the President in 2020. This attempt to impeach President Trump threatens to destroy our Constitutional process and the stability of the Republic.

Now that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) have heard eight witnesses behind closed doors and tainted that testimony, they are scheduling a vote on whether to start an impeachment inquiry. They have denied President Trump due process, fairness, and respect throughout the entire process. House Republicans have been forced to go to extremes to gain access to the proceedings. Last week, Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) led over 50 Republican members into the hearings only to have Chairman Schiff leave with the witness. Scalise also introduced a rule change, H.Res.639, that would allow all members access to committee proceedings related to impeachment.

As Scalise said:

“We demand transparency. For the sake of our republic, Members of Congress must have access to proceedings with such monumental and dangerous consequences. Will House Democrats respect precedent and commit to transparency? Or will Speaker Pelosi continue to hold her sham impeachment inquiry in secret?”

If Democrats can do this to the duly elected President of these United States, they can surely undermine the rights of you and me. They have forsaken the rule of law and the American credo of innocent until proven guilty in denying the President the right of the accused to face his accuser. There is no evidence in the cordial call to the new president of Ukraine that the President violated any federal law in this conduct of foreign policy — or anywhere else. Under the Constitution, impeachment is a remedy to address the grave offenses of “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” No allegations approach this threshold.

Please contact your Congressman to ask for a NO vote on an impeachment inquiry. Over two years of investigation is more than enough!

In the Senate, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) introduced a resolution condemning the impeachment proceedings. The resolution calls on the House to initiate a formal impeachment inquiry that would allow “Republicans to attack the heart of the accusations,” provide President Trump due process, and allow all members equal access to the proceedings, paralleling Minority Whip Scalise’s message. Please thank all the Republican Senators who signed on to the resolution and ask the remaining three Republicans to rise above the fray and sign the Graham resolution: Sen. Susan Collins, Sen. Mitt Romney, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Please also ask Democrat Senators Doug Jones (D-Al), Joe Manchin (D-WV), and Gary Peters (D-MI) to cosponsor the resolution.