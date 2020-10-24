Political

Alveda King, Niece of Civil Rights Leader Martin Luther King, Jr., Authors Thought-Provoking New Book, 'Why Trump?'

Gripping memoir offers answers about the evangelist and human rights activist's unwavering support of the American President as 2020 election nears

ATLANTA -- Noted author and evangelist Alveda C. King's new book, Why Trump? Memoirs of a Journey of Faith, Hope and Love, releases today. With a nation-defining election just weeks away, it's a timely political message delivered in the form of an uplifting memoir. Prior to this new release, King co-authored We're Not Colorblind: Healing the Racial Divide. In that book, King and Ginger Howard approach the current discussions on race relations with prayer, candor, and soul stirring testimonies.

The title Why Trump? refers to the oft-asked question, "Why do you support Donald Trump?" King replies by sharing lessons she learned at the feet of her grandfather, Martin Luther King, Sr., affectionately known to the nation as "Daddy King." In truth, the question isn't hard for her to answer. "Over the last four years, I have had a front-row seat watching President Trump fight for religious liberties, not only here in America but around the globe," King explains. "I have watched him champion the rights of the unborn. I have watched him advance opportunities in Black America. Trump is my President."

The book also includes a forward by one of the most prominent pro-life leaders in the world, Father Frank A. Pavone. The National Director of Priests for Life and Missionaries of the Gospel of Life, he is also the President of the National Pro-Life Religious Council, and the National Pastoral Director of the Silent No More Awareness Campaign and Rachel's Vineyard, the world's largest ministry of healing after abortion. Originally from New York, Father Pavone was ordained in 1988 by Cardinal John O'Connor, and since 1993 has served full-time in pro-life leadership with his bishop's permission. The author of four books, Father Pavone penned Pro-life Reflections for Every Day, Abolishing Abortion, Proclaiming the Message of Life, and Ending Abortion, Not Just Fighting It. Norma McCorvey, the "Jane Roe" of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade abortion decision, called Father Frank "the catalyst that brought me into the Catholic Church."

As election day draws near, King is clear on how she'll cast her ballot: "I've got my vote and my prayers. Both are in favor of President Trump and his promises made and promises kept," she declares. Why Trump? is out now and retails for $24.99 in hardcover and $19.99 in paperback. For more information or to order the book, visit www.whytrumpbook.com.

About Alveda King

Christian evangelist and civil rights activist Alveda C. King is known for her creative contributions in film, music and journalism. A prolific author, she has penned titles including We're Not Colorblind, America Return to God, King Truths, GG's Home for the Holidays Cookbook, King Rules, Who We Are In Christ Jesus, Let Freedom Ring, and Tender Moments Alone With God. In addition to being an accomplished actress, singer, songwriter, blogger, Fox News contributor and radio personality, King served as a Georgia State Legislator and as Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn and Priests for Life. King is also a devoted mother and grandmother. In addition to her many other roles, this niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. serves as guardian of the King Family Legacy.

