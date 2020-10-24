Political

Senate Voting Judge Barrett Out of Judiciary Hearing

This past Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee wrapped up the Supreme Court nomination hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett. As is traditional, the Judiciary Committee will hold the nomination for one week and vote the Judge out of committee on Thursday, October 22nd. After this vote, it will be sent to the Senate Floor for consideration.

As Eagle Forum mentioned before, Judge Barrett is a lady for all seasons and her confirmation should an easy YES for our Senators both in the committee and out of it! However, they need to hear from you! Please join us in asking your Senator in the Judiciary Committee to approve Judge Barrett’s confirmation and send her nomination to the Senate Floor for a vote.

For an overview of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearings, please read our Capitol Hill Report, watch our video update, and listen to our podcast episode “A Break Down of Amy Coney Barrett's Hearings.”

Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121