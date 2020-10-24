Political

Graham is the Man

Eagle Forum PAC, the Political Action Committee associated with the conservative citizen lobbyist organization founded by Phyllis Schlafly, is honored to endorse Senator Lindsey Graham for re-election to the U.S. Senate.

“Throughout his tenure in Congress, Senator Graham has always put the citizens of South Carolina first,” said Eagle Forum President Colleen Holcomb. “Senator Graham has been a powerful force in the Senate, fighting to strengthen America’s economy and draw jobs to South Carolina, to strengthen our military, our communities and our families, and to secure high-quality health care for all Americans.”

“More recently, Senator Graham has distinguished himself in his role as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Graham has proven to be an effective leader, overseeing the confirmation of a record number of conservatives to federal benches, and upholding standards of honor and integrity in the face of liberal efforts to undermine the Committee’s dignity with shameful political theater, particularly surrounding judicial nominees.”

“As an organization comprised predominantly of pro-life women of faith, we especially thank Senator Graham for recognizing and celebrating the historic significance of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Senator Graham gave us all hope when he declared, ‘This is the first time in American history that we’ve nominated a woman who is unashamedly pro-life and embraces her faith without apology, and she is going to the court’”

While Senator Graham is fighting to get Judge Barrett confirmed, liberals from around the country have dumped more than $25 million into his opponent’s coffers to unseat him. He is working hard for us; we must do our part to support him.

Holcomb concluded, “Eagle Forum has contributed the maximum allowable donation to Senator Graham to let him know that we support him unashamedly and without apology. Please consider doing your part to help Senator Graham by visiting https://www.lindseygraham.com.”

Eagle Forum PAC supports candidates who are committed to a conservative philosophy of limited government, national sovereignty, and traditional values.