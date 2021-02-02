Political

Botched Abortions DO Happen

This week, Washington looks quite different than normal in the days leading up to the annual March for Life. The Capitol and the blocks around it have been made into a fortress, complete with barb-wired fencing and barred roads. If the March for Life wasn’t virtual, it seems all but impossible that the tens of thousands of marchers would be able to meet with their lawmakers at the end of the March for Life to discuss the great need for pro-life legislation.

Despite these unprecedented circumstances, the fight for life will continue. A couple of weeks ago we asked for your help in encouraging Republican House Members to hold the line on the Hyde Amendment. You may recall that Hyde ensures that no taxpayer funds are used to pay for abortions.

Now, we need your help in garnering support for the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. Born-Alive requires medical personnel to perform the same life-saving measures on an infant born-alive, after a failed abortion attempt, that they would provide to any other baby born at the same gestational age. These healthcare practitioners must also immediately transport and admit the infant to a hospital where they can continue to receive care.

Born-Alive builds upon the 2002 law, the Born-Alive Infants Protection Act. This legislation ensured that “every infant member of the species homo sapiens who is born alive at any stage of development” is a “person” for all purposes under the law. But this legislation failed to provide clarity as to how this is meant to be interpreted in terms of babies born alive from abortions.

We know that the need for a law ensuring that babies, miraculously born-alive from a botched abortion, receive lifesaving care is of utmost importance. Please ask your Representative to co-sponsor the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121