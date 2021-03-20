Political

March 22, 2021 - 7 p.m. Greenville Precinct Reorganization

Republican precincts meet March 22nd, 2021 at 7 p.m. to elect officers and delegates to their county organization and convention. Locations are across the county. See location list by click link below and check www.GreenvilleGOP.com regularly for updates. Locations could change especially this year.

On Tuesday, April 6th at 7 pm, there will be a Make-up Meeting and organization for unorganized precincts. The county convention is slated for April 13th, TBD. Click HERE for more info about Precinct Reorganization meetings.

Look up your Voter Registration

Click the link to visit SCVOTES.GOV to view your voter registration and find your precinct.

Visit SCVOTES.GOV

Find your Location

Each precinct will meet at a location designated by the precinct President. It might not be your regular voting precinct location. - UPDATED 3/11/21 1:18pm

FIND YOUR LOCATION

---------------------------

For more information, visit www.GreenvilleGOP.com.