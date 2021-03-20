Political

Defender of Our Constitution: Rep. Lauren Boebert

This week, the House is continuing their attack on women by attempting passage of a resolution on the Equal Rights Amendment and a reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act. If ratified or enacted, these bills would be used to further sexual orientation and gender identity—an ideology that severely harms women.

Thankfully, there are many women in the House Republican caucus speaking out against these efforts. Just last week, Engage with Eagle Forum spoke to Congresswoman Debbie Lesko about her experience pushing against these bills and especially SOGI. Now, this week, we are talking to another strong voice in the House of Representatives, Freshman member Lauren Boebert of Colorado’s third congressional district.

Congresswoman Boebert is the Co-Chair of the Congressional Second Amendment Caucus, Vice-Chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus, an Ex-Officio Steering Member on the Republican Study Committee, and an active member of the House Freedom Caucus. She is the owner and operator of Shooters Grill, a Western-themed restaurant where staff open-carry.

Just last week, House Democrats managed to pass, along party lines, two aggressive gun-control pieces of legislation. Since she took office, Congresswoman Boebert has been a staunch defender of the Second Amendment and has pushed back against this clear violation of the Constitution.

