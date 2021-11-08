Political

Support H.R. 3860 to End Tyrannical Military Vaccine Mandate

URGENT: The Air Force is the first branch to implement President Biden’s tyrannical vaccine mandate. Active duty members must have their first shot by TODAY, November 2, 2021! About 12,000 servicemembers have declined to be injected by the shot, and many thousands more got it against their will. Meanwhile, 40 Air Force recruits have already been ejected for declining the shot. The Navy and Marines implement their mandates on November 28, while the Army does it on December 15. Tell your U.S. representative and senators to reject these tyrannical decrees!

Members of Congress have introduced legislation to end the U.S. Armed Forces’ tyrannical and senseless vaccine mandate for service members.

Since COVID-19 spread to the U.S., there has been a full-on assault on both our country and our God-given freedoms, with totalitarian actions such as lockdowns, forced church and business closures, mask and vaccine mandates, and more. The Marxist Left won’t end this assault until they have total control over all humanity. Accordingly, their crusade extends to the U.S. Armed Forces.

In early August, the Department of Defense announced it would mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for all U.S. service members, following up with a more detailed order that every branch quickly implemented. Soldiers and sailors who decline the shot could lose all their benefits, and the Biden administration is pushing for them to be dishonorably discharged. Some have even been threatened with being court martialed if they refuse to take the jab.

According to service members themselves, not only is the Biden administration taking an unscientific and senseless “vax everyone at all costs position,” but it is disregarding exemption requests for medical and religious reasons. According to service members, many members will be driven out because of the mandate; it could also hamper recruitment. Other law enforcement agencies, such as the U.S. Border Patrol, are experiencing the same consequences, creating a dire threat to U.S. national security.

In response, U.S. Representative Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) introduced H.R. 3860. In addition to Rep. Massie’s sponsorship, it is cosponsored by 42 representatives.

If passed, H.R. 3860 would prohibit the Pentagon from mandating vaccines for service members. Specifically, it would accomplish this in two ways: by prohibiting the use of funds to mandate COVID vaccinations, and by prohibiting “any adverse action against” those who decline the vaccine.

H.R. 3860 defines “adverse action” as:

(A) Retaliation. (B) Punishment. (C) Disparate treatment. (D) A requirement to wear a mask. (E) A requirement to reside in substandard housing.

In other words, the bill effectively prevents the subjugation of service members to vaccination mandates.

If we are to stop the imposition of a biomedical security state, patriots must take immediate and organized action. Tell your U.S. representative and senators to forcefully oppose the Pentagon’s vaccine mandate, every other mandate, and all forms of medical tyranny.

STOP FORCED VACCINATIONS IN THE MILITARY!