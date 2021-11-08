Political

Cancel Culture: Reinventing Government

Most people who are awake and aware know about Agenda 21/Sustainable Development, what it is and how it became the law of the land without ever having been voted on by either the people or their “representative” governmental officials in Congress. And many even know that Agenda 21 has made its way into even the smallest government offices of America, through using the President’s Council on Sustainable Development to “buy” local and state politicians with grant moneys that have titanium strings.

What few realize is that there was a twin program set up at the same time by Clinton which was also given to VP Al Gore to put into action. That was the National Partnership for Reinventing Government (NPR) an “interagency task force tasked to reform and streamline the way the federal government works. In the second Clinton-Gore term, NPR changed its mission, approach and name — to focus on leading a fundamental culture change in the government.”[1] (emphasis mine) It is now the National Performance Review with:

the need to transfer power from Congress to the executive branch (why Congress has been irrelevant, other than to keep us distracted from where the real crimes are being perpetrated).

that government employees need to be empowered; i.e., “a transfer of power from Congress to the bureaucracy.”[2]

In 1998, Clinton’s E.O. 13083, which dealt with federalism, redefined what “state” was so that it included different types and levels of government, it delineated between the Constitution and “federalism” and allowed the president to declare a national emergency which would give FEMA the power to direct federal, state, and local governments and control all communication facilities, power supplies, food supplies, etc. [3]

Then, in 1999, Clinton’s E.O. 13132, along with a number of bills submitted by Congress, furthered “the new federalism”. It “internationalized terminology”, and, as Veon said, it is a rewrite of the Constitution “by redefining the levels of government, words, and the powers of government”. It is an empowerment of the federal agencies, i.e., reinvented government.

So, the balance of power has shifted, “destroying the checks and balances in the Constitution at the local level, and therefore destroying representative government. This power shift is a philosophical shift to a completely new form of government. It is a merger between government, corporations, and nongovernmental organizations (emphasis mine).”[4]

Joan Veon put it succinctly: Reinventing government means:

downsizing and shifting power from the federal level to the local level, i.e., the community level which includes communication associations and churches*; changing the balance of power by shifting responsibility from Congress to the executive branch and its agencies (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms {BATF}, Environmental Protection Agency {EPA}, National Park Service, Forrest Service, Drug Enforcement Agency {DEA}, National Guard, National Security Agency {NSA}. And the President’s Council on Sustainable Development {PCSD}, to name a few; and establishing public-private partnerships to become the new nucleus of government.[5]

How do you make a fundamental change of a government with the Constitution of the United States that includes the protection of our basic freedoms? You don’t. You just roll over the Constitution. (More on Reinventing in next article.)

I listed as one of the three needs for reinventing was establishing Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to become the new nucleus of government. In the Preamble to the Earth Summit, Agenda 21, it states flat-out that Public/Private Partnerships were the future. Who knew what a PPP was in 1992, let alone now?

“Government, business and industry, including transnational corporations, strengthen partnerships to implement the principles and criteria for sustainable development.”[6] A public private partnership is a partnership that is a business arrangement; it is for profit. A partnership can have two or more partners, plus several layers of partnerships, which are all interrelated. It has partners that are both public, meaning government, in private, meaning individuals, corporations, foundations, and/or non-governmental organizations. A PPP includes all levels of government, from local government to county, state, regional, and federal. In addition to international agencies and foreign governments, public private partnerships include a wide range of non-governmental organizations. These can include any corporations, national, multinational, or transnational corporations and non-governmental organizations like the Nature Conservancy, Sierra Club, Humane Society of the United States, and foundations like Ford, Mellon, Rockefeller. They also include Facebook, Big Pharma – you get the picture.

When you bring these entities together, where does the power lie? With the deepest pockets. Is that government? Not even close. It’s business. Remember, they are “reinventing government”, another form of transfer of power and destruction of our American form of representative government. As a result, representative government disappears. Perhaps we should remember that our forefathers in their Declaration of Independence singled out “taxation without representation” as a major no-no, yet we’ve accepted taxes by the thousands and PPPs take us out of the equation – except for paying for it.

This is just a primer on where we are with public private partnerships. (More on PPPs in next article.)

Many, if not most, Republican parties across the nation are, at best, in bed with the Left. Once tainted, can they ever be cleansed of the Marxism? And that goes double for the people we elected. As soon as they are elected, they, right away, go to the U.S. Council of Mayors, National Association of Counties, National League of Cities, National Conference of State Legislatures, Council of State Government, to be indoctrinated into the plan to take down America and Christianity (but it’s called something innocuous, like Understanding the New and Improved Government sans that pesky Constitution. All those organizations are 501(c)3s. In other words, private non-profit organizations, to make certain that the mayors, governors, all come out fully in line with Sustainable Development.

Reinventing government is the major tool of Sustainable Development; both PPPs and invade every aspect of our lives. They have the same goal: one world government through the reduction of the human population, the redistribution of wealth, and elimination of private property; as good tacticians, they are attacking from many angles. Reinventing government eliminates the Constitution and its protections of rights; Sustainable Development eliminates most humans on earth and makes slaves of the remaining few.

Don’t be discouraged. We can do it. If our Founding Fathers did it, we can. We just need to know what we are up against. This article certainly isn’t the be-all and end-all of Reinventing Government, but I want you to begin to understand what you enough to start fighting in your town or city, and county.

A big part of the fight is knowing you are not in it alone. Mr. Smith may have gone to Washington alone, but we are not in the movies. People, across the nation and in Canada, are putting together Freedom Pods and already seeing successes. Join us.

Now I’d like to address Senators and Representatives (this also includes our governors and mayors). For years you’ve been standing up there, telling us you’re fighting to protect our rights, fighting to protect the constitution — to keep America safe. Yeah? All I’ve seen for years is you “doing the Trey Gowdy”. You stand up there, in the House and Senate, and as you as you put it, “demolish”, “wipe the floor with”, “destroy” you buddy on the opposition. Or are you doing it for your five minutes of fame? Nothing ever comes of it, just like Gowdy – a distraction for the peanut gallery, the Circuses in “Bread and…” Too many America and Constitution loving patriots fall for it, but it is “All sound and fury, signifying nothing”.

For the past 20 years, you have known what, exactly, is going on, you sat there watching your jobs being taken away. And yet you were silent. You saw your responsibilities turned over to bureaucrats. But you kept getting raises. So, you said nothing.

You take money from the Deep State. Yes, it is our hard-earned money, but the enemy of the State, those who stole the election and staged the January coup, give you your paychecks for being traitors.

You have disgraced your office. You have committed treason! You swore to protect the Constitution, then, by your silence, you helped destroy it. Many of you claim to be Christians. Those who are, need to be down on your knees praying that God will forgive you. Many Americans never will.

If you had done as you swore on the Bible to protect the Constitution, you would not have been standing up there, for however many years you have been, lying by omission and telling us, day by day, what was going on – what you told us was gaslighting, brainwashing, and obfuscating. You were part of it. You watched every minute of it and said nothing. Why didn’t you tell us what was happening to our lives? Why are you still there?

If you aren’t going to stand up for us nationally, go home and start working on saving your local area. Because you, of all people, should know what’s coming. Or are you expecting to be useful idiots in the new world order? Good luck there, you will be redundant like the rest of us. Now you are the early version of Transhumanism, like Edgar Bergen’s dummy.

Is there one of you who will stand up and give us your excuse why you helped this happen with your silence?

And, to my fellow patriots, think back on all those hard-charging pols, especially those running for President. They knew, yet the remained silent. Ask yourself, what caused every one of them to be yellow-bellied cowards who were willing to do the will of evil men and women who have, in their turn, embedded Cultural Marxism into every institution of America? Blackmail? Bribery? Brainwashing? A combination?

Keep in mind, the new world order goal is to destroy America by destroying the Constitution and Christianity. They are traitors.

There are a few, whom I would never have believed would do this. Woe is me.

As Tom Wood says, Semper fi

Kathleen Marquardt has been an advocate for property rights and freedom for decades. While not intending to be an activist, she has become a leader and an avid supporter of constitutional rights, promoter of civility, sound science, and reason. She is dedicated to exposing the fallacies of the radical environmental and animal rights movements. She has been featured in national publications including Fortune, People, the Washington Post, and Field and Stream, as well as television news programs such as Hard Copy, The McLaughlin Group, Geraldo, and many others. Today, she serves as Vice President of American Policy Center. Kathleen now writes and speaks on Agenda21/2030, and its threat to our culture and our system of representative government.