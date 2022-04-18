Political

Hunter Biden to Dad in E-mails: Give My Pal a Job! 14 GOP Reps. Seek Answers in Federal Probe of Boy Biden’s Biz Deals

Hunter Biden’s Laptop from Hell is like a social disease: It’s the gift that keeps on giving.

More e-mails from the most famous laptop in the annals of laptops show that the younger Biden often used his father to get jobs for his friends — at taxpayer expense, of course.

Days after the New York Post revealed those e-mails, 14 Republicans, led by Representative Bob Good of Virginia, want U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to brief Congress on the federal probe into the president’s son.

Upshot: The Hunter Biden Laptop Scandal won’t die down anytime soon.

More Influence Peddling

Hunter Biden’s influence peddling with his father is just the latest revelation from the New York Post in its ongoing series of stories about the laptop, which exposed the Biden Mafia’s influence peddling in Ukraine and connection to Red China.

“During the spring of 2010, Hunter Biden exchanged a series of emails with John M. Mott, an associate judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia who was angling for appointment to the federal bench,” the Post reported:

“I appreciate your help,” Mott told Hunter Biden in a March 9, 2010 email after the two spoke by phone. Mott asked Hunter to press his case to then Vice President Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain. “I know that it is a lot to ask for Ron to put in a good word for me when he doesn’t know me and hears about me from you out of the blue, but I’m hoping that he appreciates my background and support and decides to help,” Mott wrote. “I have made my feelings clear and if there is anything I learn I will pass it on,” Hunter wrote back on May 20, 2010, noting that Klain had “not been very forthcoming.”

Mott didn’t get the job.

But the president’s drug-and porn-addicted son also tried to land a job for pal John McGrail, then working at the Treasury Department and destined to become then Vice President Biden’s chief counsel, the Post continued:

“Before you fill position pls talk to me — [John] McGrail very much wants to serve as detail fr [sic] treasury, Hunter emailed his dad on June 23, 2014. “Re Johnny call me right away, Dad,” Joe Biden responded less than an hour later. McGrail was a longtime chum of Hunter’s. At the time, McGrail was serving as senior counsel to the US Department of Treasury. Just weeks after Hunter’s email, he went on to become deputy counsel to Vice president Biden. He later rose to counsel. When Biden left office in 2016, McGrail went back to Treasury, where he remains to this day, according to his LinkedIn.

Influence peddling is a Biden specialty, apropos of the Biden-Burisma scandal and the infamous “Big Guy” e-mail that said Biden senior would collect 10 percent of a deal Hunter Biden inked with Chinese Reds.

Two weeks ago, the New York Times and Washington Post finally confessed that the laptop and its contents were real. For a year, the president, his handlers, and their media allies falsely, and knowingly in some cases, claimed the laptop was “Russian disinformation.”

Another recent story from the Post detailed the myriad ways in which Joe Biden’s power benefitted his son.

Letter to Garland

That laptop scandal, plus the federal probe into Hunter Biden’s shady and shadowy global business empire, inspired Good and his congressional colleagues to put the heat on Garland.

“Legal questions plaguing Hunter Biden continue to arise and cast doubt on President Joe Biden and his administration,” the congressmen wrote:

Many of these questions directly involve potential violations of criminal or civil law by President Joe Biden or other senior administration officials such as White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. While it has been reported that U.S. Attorney David Weiss is investigating some legal issues facing Hunter Biden, little detail has been disclosed to the public.

The congressmen sent Garland four questions:

• Hunter Biden allegedly falsified information during a background check in order to illegally obtain a firearm in 2018. • Hunter Biden has allegedly formed profitable relationships with corrupt foreign nationals (in China, Serbia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan) based primarily on his last name. • Hunter Biden has allegedly received questionable sources of foreign income, including from Ukrainian natural-gas company Burisma and Chinese company CEFC. Hunter Biden’s laptop contains potentially compromising material. • Hunter Biden’s efforts to help Ron Klain raise $20,000 for the Vice President’s Residence Foundation?

The news about Hunter Biden’s gun-safety skills provides one of the amusing, if potentially deadly, tales in the saga.

R. Cort Kirkwood is a long-time contributor to The New American and a former newspaper editor.