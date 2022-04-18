Political

Evidence an Abortion Clinic in the Nation’s Capital is Breaking Federal Law

Earlier this month, members of the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU) made a gruesome discovery outside the Washington Surgi-clinic, an abortion clinic, in Washington, D.C. While there, members of PAAU noticed a truck from Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services, a company that disposes of medical waste.

As Live Action reported,

“After he [the Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services driver] confirmed the boxes were from Washington [Surgi-Center], I asked him, ‘Would you get in trouble if we took one of these boxes?’” “And he asked, ‘What would you do with them if you took one?’ Lauren [PAAU member] said we would give them a proper burial and a funeral.” According to the two activists, the driver then gave them permission to take one…”

110 aborted babies were found in that box. However, under a bag containing these precious babies, PAAU found five more aborted babies — these ones appearing far enough along in pregnancy to have survived outside the womb, if given the chance. It appears that the Washington Surgi-Clinic is performing gruesome late-term abortions and infanticide.

Since the discovery of these fetal remains, experts have examined the five aborted babies and determined their approximate ages as well as the means of their death.

The largest and most developed baby was a little boy. He is estimated to have been about 28-32 weeks along. A few of the other babies had deep lacerations or were not intact. Recent medical evidence shows that babies in the womb by 20 weeks of development have a well-developed brain and nervous system. They have responded to painful stimuli similarly to adults.

These babies experienced horrible and painful deaths as they were either torn apart or attempted to be torn apart. One of the innocent babies was born en caul, or still in her amniotic sack, which may indicate that she was born alive.

According to the clinic’s website, it can perform abortions up to 27 weeks along in pregnancy. That is more than halfway through the pregnancy and almost into the third trimester. Premature babies who are born at 22-26 weeks have a 65% survival rate when treated. The United States is 1 of 7 countries, including North Korea and China, that allow elective abortions after 20 weeks. We must stop this barbaric act and protect the dignity of human life!

An investigation must happen into the practices of this clinic. We must ensure that they are not performing illegal partial-birth abortions or practicing infanticide. Last week, 68 Senators and Congressman sent a letter to the Department of Justice demanding an investigation into these 5 babies’ deaths.

The letter reads, in part:

“We are gravely concerned by allegations brought forward that suggest a preborn baby underwent a partial birth abortion at the Washington Surgi-Clinic in Washington, D.C. We demand that you conduct a comprehensive investigation on the circumstances surrounding the deaths of each preborn baby. “Alongside passage of the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act of 2003, Congress declared that ‘a moral, medical, and ethical consensus exists that the practice of performing a partial-birth abortion … is a gruesome and inhumane procedure that is never medically necessary and should be prohibited.

We appreciate the deep concern and actions of our lawmakers. We must hold the DOJ accountable and continue to work together to end abortion. No woman or child should have to succumb to the lies of abortion.

(For images of the aborted babies, click here.)