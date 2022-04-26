Seventeen months after the story broke, the Washington Post and New York Times finally acknowledged the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden abandoned-laptop story, which implicated the president’s son in shady deals with foreign agents. In this episode, Paul interviews Gary Benoit, editor-in-chief of The New American magazine. They discuss several critical stories illustrating the mainstream media’s propaganda approach, what’s really controlling major media, and what Americans need to do as a result.
Political
Mainstream Media is Propaganda. Hunter Biden Laptop Story is Another Example
-
- By The John Birch Society
-
- Hits: 104