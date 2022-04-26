Political

Mainstream Media is Propaganda. Hunter Biden Laptop Story is Another Example

Seventeen months after the story broke, the Washington Post and New York Times finally acknowledged the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden abandoned-laptop story, which implicated the president’s son in shady deals with foreign agents. In this episode, Paul interviews Gary Benoit, editor-in-chief of The New American magazine. They discuss several critical stories illustrating the mainstream media’s propaganda approach, what’s really controlling major media, and what Americans need to do as a result.