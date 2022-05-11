Political

Leftists Church and Destroy in Roe Rampage

When Joe Biden stepped in front of the press pool this morning, there was one inflation he didn't address: the inflation of violence. Since last week's stunner of a SCOTUS leak, the only thing that hasn't shocked America is the Left's crazed response. With their usual disregard for people's dignity, privacy, and property, pro-abortion radicals have been on the march from New York to California, burning, spray-painting, and bull-horning their way through the country -- reminding everyone that the only kind of "protests" they understand are the dangerous ones.

"I was in disbelief," said Becky Sheetz, CEO of Life First, one of the nonprofit pregnancy care centers that was targeted by abortion zealots this past weekend. "If the intention was intimidation," she insisted, "it was not successful."

Messages like "Liars," "Fake Clinic," and "Abortion is a Right" were graffitied across the charity's brick walls in Manassas, prompting even Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) to weigh in with a stern message for the Leftists responsible. "It is never acceptable to resort to intimidation, vandalism, or destruction in our political discourse," he declared.

All this is doing, Sheetz argued, is "hurting women." Women who need help, options, and counsel in difficult situations where the other side's only solution is death. "...[W]omen have a right to make a fully informed choice," she went on, "to talk to somebody about their pregnancy, the opportunity to see an ultrasound if they want an ultrasound, the opportunity to get an actual accurate pregnancy diagnosis before they take an abortion pill." The Democratic fringe who is carrying out these threats are standing in the way of that. "It's counterproductive."

"This charity lovingly provides support and practical supplies to women no matter what they decide," FRC's Dean Nelson pointed out. "And yet, they're targeted with hate, intimidation, and destruction. Sad!" But unfortunately, Life First is only one victim of many in the wave of SCOTUS backlash that's struck Colorado, Michigan, New York, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania, Oregon, and even our friends at Concerned Women for America in Washington, D.C.

In Madison, police are still looking for suspects in the arson of the pro-life Wisconsin Family Action. The organization's president, Julaine Appling, was back at work the next day, telling FRC President Tony Perkins that she couldn't imagine "doing anything other than showing up." That's not going to change because they were attacked, she insisted. "We speak truth to power. We shed light into dark places."

And tragically, those dark places are all around us. At Justice Samuel Alito's house Monday night, activists furious with his leaked opinion on Dobbs packed the street, blaring their outrage from megaphones to the disgust of even the Washington Post. In a rare rebuke of the Left, the editorial board called on Americans to leave the justices alone.

"...[T]heir goal.. does not justify their tactics," the paper wrote. "The protests are part of a disturbing trend in which groups descend on the homes of people they disagree with and attempt to influence their public conduct by making their private lives -- and, often, those of their families and neighbors -- miserable." Descending on a judge's home is "especially problematic," the board argues, because it tries to bring "direct public pressure to bear on a decision-making process that must be controlled, evidence-based, and rational..."

The Post's editors also called out the White House for its lukewarm statements over the weekend, when most of the damage was being done. Biden's "noncommittal" stance on the protests did nothing to deter the Left from its crimes against pro-lifers, churches, and the court's justices themselves. "A day late and a dollar short," Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) shook his head. As usual, Republicans argued, whenever the president has a chance to "lower the temperature," he refuses.

Now, the Left's thugs are not only finding themselves outside of the public's good graces, but they're about to find themselves on the wrong side of the law too. As former U.S. attorney general Bill Barr pointed out, "There is time and place for protests, and the federal statute makes it clear if you go to the house of a judge, the residence of a judge to influence the judge in his decisions and demonstrate that that's a federal crime... It's an attempt to interfere and to intimidate the officials who are carrying out their duties under the Constitution."

As Perkins pointed out, one of the real blind spots for Democratic leaders "seems to be a lack of understanding that the law is there to be enforced." And while local officials in places like Wisconsin and California have let "other outbreaks of lawlessness [go] unchecked," that cannot be the case here, as even the U.S. Senate seems to grasp -- passing a special security bill Monday to stop violence from derailing the justices' work. "Trying to scare federal judges into ruling a certain way is far outside the bounds of First Amendment speech or protest," Senate Minority Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the floor. "It's an attempt to replace the rule of law with the rule of mobs."

If you want to push back against the abortion riots, join the movement tomorrow, May 11, to give back to one of their biggest targets: pregnancy care centers. A new app that connects Americans with companies that share their values -- Public Sq. -- is sponsoring a special Day for Life this Wednesday. All of Public Sq.'s participating businesses are donating a portion of their proceeds to these unsung heroes of the pro-life movement. As Life First's CEO reminded everyone, the abortion industry is the one profiting from the killing. "We don't make money." They help women because it's a calling, and they rely on people's donations to do it. Help them reach more moms by joining Public Sq. Wednesday or by donating to your local pregnancy center today!

Suzanne Bowdey returned to FRC in 2006 after a three-year absence. In her role as Senior Writer, she drafts commentary on topics such as life, religious freedom, media and entertainment, sexuality, education, and other issues that affect the institutions of marriage and family. Her op-eds have been featured in publications ranging from the Washington Times to the Christian Post. As part of the team that plans FRC Action's Pray Vote Stand Summit (formerly the Values Voter Summit), she oversees the event's schedule, speakers, and select publications. Since 2020, she has also produced FRC’s weekly broadcast, “Pray Vote Stand.”