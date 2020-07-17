Ray Simmons

Uncle Sam is Trying to Figure Out Where He is and Where He's Going

I’m wondering how President Trump is handling all the many facets he has to be facing when he gets out of bed each morning. For now he has to be the Uncle Sam we are depending on to help us out of the mess we are in. We have a few others who think they play Uncle Sam better than Trump does, specifically a local House Chairperson with her mighty gavel who tells us we first have to pass a Law before we can find out what’s in it. She has another play-like Uncle Sam who thinks he should be the Senate leader instead of the republican who holds that chair. No one but God really knows what those two would do if they were in Trump’s position, and they seemingly don’t believe even God knows.

And we have a few governors and mayors who seem to be playing Uncle Sam in the various democratically controlled States around the country. Some of them think they know better than God how to ruin the State they control. (Sorry, just a little play on words) I sort of wish they would defund their police forces and continue to live close by, but not too long I suspect. Looking at these governors and mayors makes me kind of wonder about the voting citizens in those States, but then I think about some of our national leadership positions and I start wondering about who has been voting in most of our recent elections… up until 2016. I just didn’t happen to be around when Congress passed that law against common sense in Washington. I guess I was on vacation, they must have been, too.

And where did all of these protesting organizations pop up from? They had to be waiting, ready on go, to have spread out in so many different areas so quickly…Johnny on the spot, we used to call them. Now they are simply citizens (from somewhere) disturbed that the America they think has hoodwinked their ancestors and wants to hoodwink them is doing so well. They just can’t let that happen. In past years we would probably have labeled such actions treasonous, burning down flags and pulling down historical monuments. But the officials are ho-humming their criminality. To where did law and order disappear?

We are now reaping what we have been sowing for many decades. Our founders plainly told us that the government they were giving us could not function in a culture that did not honor God and His laws. You cannot have individual freedom without individual responsibility. We may already be beyond the pale, as the saying goes, if we fail to reelect Trump the America we know and love is gone. PERIOD Even if we reelect Trump that America will be gone unless we recognize the sins we have embraced and repent of them. We can’t have it both ways. As I have said before the war we are fighting is not a political battle, it is a war between good and evil, a spiritual battle that many of us fail to understand. We have but one Savior in this world and His name is Jesus Christ. If you don’t know Him you need to get acquainted.