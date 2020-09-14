Ray Simmons

Salty Sez - How Do You Spell Justice?

The more I see of what’s going on in many Democratically controlled States and cities -- how so few of the BLM and Antifa aggressors are arrested (and the ones who are arrested are often immediately released), but conservative citizens who are trying to protect themselves and their properties are arrested and charged. Then I look to see who has been arrested in the deep state’s group that the world knows was involved in the Trump/Russia fiasco and other non-supported efforts to remove Trump from office and find one “patsy” has been charged and has confessed and maybe received a six month sentence of some kind, while the guilty felons remain untouched. I can’t understand how Lady Liberty still stands holding her. Maybe the Durham report will be submitted before the coming election -- and that’s a questionable maybe. If non-governmental investigators can unearth truth why can’t the government? Could it be they just don’t want to drain the swamp?