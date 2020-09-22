Ray Simmons

Salty Sez: THE LIE

A few years back I was visiting some friends in Houston, Texas. My visit ran over the weekend and I got invited to go to church with them. It was a strong Christian church and I said I’d go. This was in the midst of Obama’s Administration and the Pastor didn’t mind talking about some of the political craziness going on. I know Obama said he was a Christian, but he seemed more like a Muslim to me. I don’t remember the Pastor putting a title on his sermon but I’d call it “The Lie”. Many times he said American people are believing the lies they are being told -- and some of those lies are coming from the church pastors. We know these lies have been coming at us many years because a lot of preachers don’t want to talk politics. Much of what Jesus talked about when He was here we would call political today. We need to know what’s going on and pastors need to be helping us recognize the lies. In the early days of our nation churches were where much of the news came from. We’re just poor-little-sheep out here and the wolves are everywhere around us—and most of those politicians are part of the wolf-pack.