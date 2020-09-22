Ray Simmons

SALTY SEZ: How Do You Spell U.N.

I seldom hear anybody talking about the United Nations (UN) these days. I guess that’s just one of those things people don’t think ‘bout any more, but we ought to. It didn’t go nowhere—it’s still there, and we are still its major supporter. Lots of stuff them democrats still talking about comes from there. That old “New World Order” got born there. We’re living in the year 2020 and I bet most of you don’t recall a “Project 2020” that was being discussed all around in 1999 and 2000. It outlined bunches of plans to be worked out and completed by year 2020. There was an article back then (June 1999) by Jane Chastain for “World Net Daily” titled “The U. N. In Your Backyard.” Its first paragraph said this: “Don't look now, but the United Nations has its sights on your back yard. No longer content to regulate our population, automobiles, air, water and parks, the global Gestapo now wants to regulate that little plot of earth covered by the grass you mow and the trees that shade your lawn chairs.” That was just one thing they was talking about back then to control how much greenhouse gas was being produced—now we call that part of climate control. The UN also has an agreement in our Congress that if approved might let the government take our guns. There’s lots of things they’ve been working on that democrats will approve if they win this election, and that’s no scuttlebutt.