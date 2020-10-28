Ray Simmons

SALTY SEZ – Whose Pandemic?

Being one of the aged citizenry, I’ve been playing the PANDEMIC GAME kinda carefully; wearing a mask when I go out and trying not to get real close to my buddies, my neighbors, my friends – I been saying this is a planned operation since its start. A few days ago a friend sent me an e-mail proves I was right – also proves I wasn’t right enough! Seems there’s evidence out there indicating old COVID-19 should have been called COVID-15 or 16 since in 2015 a testing method for COVID-19 was patented by Richard Rothschild, with a Dutch government organization. And it seems like a bunch of testing-kits were sold in 2017 and 2018. The e-mail I got, with all its illustrations and documentations would be at least 20 or 30 pages. I. 0f course, haven’t been able to verify everything. I just think what I saw and read made good sense and seemed to fit together with what I already knew.

One comment said that in 2014 a journalist, Harry Vox, predicted a planned global pandemic and said “they will stop at nothing to complete their toolkit of control. One of the things missing from that toolkit was quarantine and curfews…” Over the years I have watched as a lot of so-called conspiracy theories have turned out not to have been theories after all…they are just real! The plan to create a world government has been moving right along. We now virtually have a global economy and are moving toward a global religion…and President Trump is a bump in the road we’re traveling. The e-mail I got refers to a document published by the Rockefeller Foundation in which everything we see happening is predicted in great detail. The document is titled Scenario for the Future of Technology and International Development (my underline). Now the Rockefeller Foundation has come forward with an update called a handbook on how to implement new control systems during this pandemic. If one lives in one of these Democratically controlled States and/or Cities you are likely experiencing these controls: where you can go, when you can go how many can be there and so on. They are just practicing for the future when they really have the power and you have no Constitution to fall back on.

I often have to check my Bible to figure out what the News is telling me; I was looking into Second Timothy and this jumped out at me: 1But know this, that in the last days grievous times shall come. 2For men shall be lovers of self, lovers of money, boastful, haughty, railers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, 3 without natural affection, implacable, slanderers, without self-control, fierce, no lovers of good, 4 traitors, headstrong, puffed up, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God; 5hholding a form of godliness, but having denied the power therefore. From these also turn away. {2 Timothy 3:1-5 (ASV)} To me this sounds kinda like what’s going on in America today.