Ray Simmons

SALTY SEZ – Beyond Belief!?

A friend of mine sent me a suggestion: he’s a pretty smart guy and has been watching the so-called election and its result – which is a bunch of stuff nobody can figure out. Where did all the votes come from and who cast them? Under the existing conditions no one can find out. With all the fraud involved it’s impossible for you and me to know if our vote was properly processed. As American citizens we have the right to know and the right to protest what we are seeing. In 1803 Constitutional Amendment XII was ratified as a result of problems with the 1796 and 1800 Presidential Elections. This Amendment could provide a process for Trump to win if the States will push for it. Since we have two presidential candidates, neither of which can prove beyond doubt he won the vote, my friend suggests we the people urge our State officials [Governors, Senators, Representatives, Attorney Generals] to demand the provisions outlined in Amendment 12 be employed to select the winning candidate. Pastors or other group leaders should have their members/parishioners sign requests for action by their State officials, which would then be delivered to those State officials – with follow-ups. If we allow the news media to elect our President and Vice President with their lies we will likely never have another free election. The America you and I love will be gone.