Ray Simmons

SALTY SEZ – Planting Times & Reaping Times

Well, the election hasn’t gone as I had hoped. The whole world knows it was a rigged vote and I am confident that Trump would have won if only legal votes were counted, but the Dems had several months to work out ways to count fraudulent votes, and our justice system, our Congress and our so-called Media all have yellow stripes down their backs and refuse to acknowledge the fraud. I had prayed that God would upset their efforts and reveal the real evil behind them. So far He has chosen not to move in that direction (He will eventually).

I think maybe He gave us Trump to show us what we might have had if we had returned to Him as He entreated us to do in Second Chronicles 7:14 -- if my people, who are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. I have heard a lot of folks quoting that verse over the last forty years, but it seems we failed to take Him seriously. In the early 1990s a couple of friends and I would gather at a local restaurant for a Saturday breakfast, where we would pray and ask for a Revival. Once in a while we would find another group doing the same thing. Also quite a few notable Christians were telling us what we needed to do – but the nation wasn’t listening to them either. We insisted on taking God out of our schools, He had already been removed from most colleges and universities. We had to ditch the Ten Commandments from government buildings, and we had to keep killing unwanted babies. They told us our Bible didn’t really mean what it said about sexual perversions…it was just wrong to condemn those people and make them feel bad, that was not Christian-like. I think maybe He got tired of the seeds we were sowing and decided to let us have things our way. Can’t say that I blame Him. Just remember, Jesus is freedom and Marx is slavery! I expect pretty soon everybody’s gonna figure that out. To those godless who say they won the election, I offer the promises of Psalm 2. If you don’t know Psalm 2, it starts off like this: 1 Why do the nations rage, And the peoples meditate a vain thing? 2 The kings of the earth set themselves, And the rulers take counsel together, Against Jehovah, and against his anointed,… Psalm 2:1-2 (ASV) If you read on you find out what’s gonna happen to those vain rulers…and to those who follow them. In my Bible Psalm 2 is labeled “The Kingdom of Christ”. Our seed sowers might also take a look at Matthew 8:12, “but the sons of the kingdom shall be cast forth into the outer darkness: there shall be the weeping and the gnashing of teeth.” Perhaps they just do not believe in God, but He’s there! And we reap what we sow.