Ray Simmons

SALTY SEZ – No Thank You!

Most everybody likes to have good things pop up now and then. You’ve probably heard, or maybe even said something like… ‘boy, that sure was a great coincidence, all that coming together.’ I’ve even found myself talking like that. But thinking it over, I really don’t believe in coincidences. God knows everything that has been, that is and that will be. In essence He really controls it all, or sometimes just lets it happen. Just recently I read an article that stated some people are wondering about a supposed coincidence: there were three countries that refused to take the Covid vaccines: Burundi, Tanzania, and Haiti. Now the presidents of those three countries are DEAD. President Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi, President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti and President John Magufuliof Tanzania, all reasonably young and healthy men. It’s known that President Moise was shot and killed. The article didn’t say why or by whom and didn’t mention how the other two died, but said there were concerns, and questions raised about the ‘coincidence’ of all three presidents refusing the vaccines being dead in less than a year. Some people were even asking what the arithmetical chance of that happening might be. I was never that good at arithmetic so I wouldn’t even suggest a guess.

I also must confess that the massive efforts to ‘vaccinate’ all peoples of all countries is alarming. HAVE YOU EVER BEFORE BEEN OFFERED GIFTS FOR GETTING A VACCINATION? The only gift I was ever offered was the piece of sugar they put the polio vaccine on. Also these current vaccines are not vaccines by definition. They are experiments and we are the guinea-pigs. There are sources indicating that the injections (these sources refuse to call them vaccines) contain ingredients harmful to the human bodies into which they are injected. These sources consist of many doctors and other scientific investigators who are putting themselves in danger of being “cancelled” or otherwise silenced. Still they persist trying to get the truth to the people. Evidence is being gathered that the injections will likely kill more people than the virus itself.

I wish I could place trust in my government, but I can’t. I learned many years ago that if the government told me to go right, I would fare better going left. Some other individual invented the quote, “If the government man comes over and says he has come to help you, you better tell him ‘please go help somebody else’” And the government we have today is trying its best to NOT let you help yourself.