SALTY SEZ – Media Hypnosis

Just about everyone understands how propaganda is used in the advertising business. Items are touted for their advantages, which are often exaggerated in the process. The lady using the product is ravishingly beautiful, trying to have prospective customers think they too will be more beautiful if they use the product. We elders can remember the roving snake doctors propagandizing their cure-all remedies as they traveled from town to town with their magic potions.I had intended to discuss this propaganda issue we have all been experiencing over the last year and a half, but I just viewed a video that covers it better and more completely than I ever could. That link: https://robertdavidsteele.com/mirror-mass-psychosis-how-an-entire-population-becomes-mentally-ill/ If you copy that link and paste it into your web search you will have a video by Robert David Steel that runs about 22 minutes. The video contains audio and some of the best cartoons I have ever seen.
The Times Examiner
"...can ye not discern the signs of the times?"
- Jesus Christ
- Jesus Christ
Monday, August 16, 2021 - 10:15 AM
INDEPENDENT CONSERVATIVE VOICE OF THE PALMETTO STATE
