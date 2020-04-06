Religious

Churches and Faith Organizations Called 'Non-Essential' During Coronavirus Crisis Troubles Christian Organization

WASHINGTON -- Christian organization deeply troubled that churches and faith organizations are being considered "non-essential" rather than "essential" in statewide orders during the coronavirus crisis.

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, calls for all 50 states and the federal government to recognize the work of churches as "essential" to their local communities and be given the same status, protections and exemptions as other essential services.

It is difficult to imagine under any circumstances liquor and hardware stores being labeled "essential" while churches are considered "non-essential."

Churches, their staff and ministry should be considered in the same light as other "essential" state business and held to the same standards and guidelines as they are.

During this national health crisis, it is critical that religious freedom and civil liberties are protected and not crushed.

Faith communities believe it is possible during the coronavirus crisis to protect both the health of our citizens and also their religious freedoms and rights. Protecting these two foundational principles are not mutually exclusive.

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Washington, D.C. based Christian Defense Coalition, states;

"Every day across our nation, over 300,000 churches provide the most 'essential' of community services. They offer things such as; spiritual, psychological and emotional support, shelter and food for the needy, financial support for single parent families, counseling services, child care, free legal services, vocational training and so much more.

"It is hard to believe any government official would consider liquor stores more 'essential' than the critical work of America's churches.

"Churches are not asking they be treated differently than any other 'essential' community business or organization. In fact, just the opposite is true. They are simply asking to be held to the same social distancing guidelines, CDC recommendations and the best standards of medical care to protect our citizens from the coronavirus as these groups are.

"It would be tragic to see the second victims of this national health emergency be religious freedom and civil liberties."

SOURCE Christian Defense Coalition