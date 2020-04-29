Nite Line Guest Line-up for April 27, 2020 – May 1, 2020

Religious

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, April 27, 2020: Pastor Nathan Bland welcomes Wanda Brown to Nite Line to discuss her book – A Special Gift, which is now in its second edition – and her testimony of inner healing. Throughout the evening, Summer Pearson praises the Lord and ministers in song.

Tuesday, April 28, 2020: Join George Moore as he welcomes Travis Harrison, leader of the “God Has More” Biblical counseling ministry, to Nite Line to share about what he and his team do, and how everyone can lead a healthier and more productive life through Biblical principles. Derek Dunn blesses the evening with his voice.

Wednesday, April 29, 2020: Discover the importance of drawing closer to Jesus during life’s most difficult circumstances as Bill Montgomery and Dr. Bob Shearer welcome Renee Berry of Blythewood, South Carolina to Nite Line. Renee shares her testimony of being healed from Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma as she discusses her book, Invite Him In: Jesus in Seasons of Adversity. Joy Holden of Spartanburg, South Carolina discusses the recording of her first Gospel album and sings on the program tonight.

Thursday, April 30, 2020: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka as they welcome special guests to share testimony and sing on tonight’s program.

Friday, May 1, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Troy and Tammy Burns to minister in music and discuss their experiences hosting Down Home Gospel.

