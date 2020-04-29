Religious

Coronavirus Crisis: Australia Calls World to Pray & Fast for USA 30 April -- 7 May 2020

UNANDERRA, Australia -- For the eighth consecutive year, Australia is calling the nations of the world to join with them in 8 days of prayer and fasting for the United States of America, from 30 April - 7 May 2020.

May 7 is America's National Day of Prayer.

The theme is "GODS GLORY - Across the Earth" Habakkuk 2:14.

http://www.nationaldayofprayer.org

April 30 is America's National Day of Repentance.

http://www.dayofrepentance1.org

Promo YouTube Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjdLwjhc0iA

Facebook Video:

https://www.facebook.com/351789974896650/videos/165564174716690

The National Day of Prayer is a vital part of America's heritage. The first call to prayer was in 1775 when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation. The national call to prayer has continued through history, including President Lincoln's proclamation of a day of "humiliation, fasting, and prayer" on 30 April 1863. In 1952, a joint resolution by Congress, signed by President Truman, declared an annual National Day of Prayer.

Commissioner James Condon, Chairman of the Australian National Day of Prayer & Fasting team, said, "We have been praying and fasting on an annual basis since 2013 for revival and transformation for USA, according to 2 Chronicles 7:14. Our prayers, and the prayers of other nations we believe, have made a significant contribution to the miraculous shift back to more Godly values which have occurred under the current administration."

Ps Warwick Marsh, also from the Australian National Day of Prayer and Fasting team, said,

"Currently there are 849,092 active cases of Coronavirus in USA, 10 times worse than Australia on a pro-rata basis. Worse still, there have been 47,681 deaths from COVID-19 in the USA, almost 50 times worse than Australia on a pro-rata basis. This is horrific! From the sheer number of cases and death toll, the USA is the worst hit country in the world and the death rate is likely to get rise. America desperately needs our prayers!"

Andrew Scarborough, a member of the Australian National Day of Prayer and Fasting team said,

"President Abraham Lincoln's humble call to prayer in 1863 resonates with us today. Both America and Australia need to come back to God in repentance and humility.

"It is significant that these 8 days of Prayer and Fasting mark the beginning of Go2020 in the month of May, a call for the Christians of the world to pray for and share the Gospel with 5 people in the month of May. The simple goal is to reach a billion people with God's love. We encourage each believer to accept the 'Hope Story Challenge' and share their video testimony about how they came to hope in Jesus, and post it online. Then challenge five others to do the same. This is a vital part of our prayer call."

National Day of Prayer & Fasting:

www.nationaldayofprayer.org.au

Hope Story Challenge:

https://www.hopemovement.com.au